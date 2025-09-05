Taylor Townsend brings a Honey Deuce cocktail to her final US Open news conference

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Townsend brought a frozen Honey Deuce cocktail to her final post-match news conference at the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Townsend brought a frozen Honey Deuce cocktail to her final post-match news conference at the U.S. Open on Friday.

Townsend walked in with a version of the tournament’s signature drink in her hand, saying it was “for the media.” She smiled and said, “First question.”

The top-ranked pair of Townsend and Katerina Siniakova reached the women’s doubles final before losing to Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe.

Asked to give their thoughts on the Grand Slam, Townsend asked Siniakova, “You want to go first?” and said she wouldn’t take much longer with the vodka-based drink. Later, she ate the honeydew melon balls the Honey Deuce is known for.

Townsend became one of the faces of the tournament after she said Jelena Ostapenko confronted her after their singles match.

“Long three weeks, but I’ve really enjoyed it,” said Townsend, who added she learned a lot on this trip to Flushing Meadows and was proud of she and Siniakova getting the second-place plate instead of the women’s doubles trophy.

“I’m probably going to do charcuterie board on this trophy,” Townsend said. “That would be pretty cool, right, to be served charcuterie on a U.S. Open platter? Subtle flex.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.