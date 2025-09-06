Tatís homers, Padres beat Rockies 10-8 to end 5-game skid

DENVER (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. hit a three-run homer to cap San Diego’s six-run second inning, and the Padres…

DENVER (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. hit a three-run homer to cap San Diego’s six-run second inning, and the Padres held on to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-8 on Saturday night to end a five-game skid.

Randy Vásquez pitched six solid innings and Freddy Fermin drove in three runs for San Diego. The Padres moved a game back of Los Angeles in the NL West after the Dodgers blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning at Baltimore.

Los Angeles holds the division tiebreaker by virtue of winning the season series over San Diego.

Vasquez (4-6) allowed three runs – two earned – in his first start since Aug. 15 and Robert Suarez gave up Mickey Moniak’s solo homer in the ninth before securing his NL-leading 36th save.

The Padres finished with 16 hits a night after getting only three in a 3-0 loss. Five came against McCade Brown (0-3) in the second inning, and the Padres had five more in a four-run fifth.

Fermin had a two-run double before Tatís crushed his 20th home run in the second inning. Luis Arráez, who finished with three hits, added a two-run single in the fifth inning for San Diego.

The Rockies rallied against the Padres’ bullpen. Hunter Goodman hit his 29th home run in the sixth inning to set the Rockies franchise record for homers by a catcher and Jordan Beck hit a three-run shot, his 15th, in a four-run seventh to make it 10-7.

Colorado (40-102) is one loss from tying the club record set two years ago.

Key moment

The Rockies had runners on the corners with one out in the eighth but pinch-hitter Yánquiel Fernandez hit into an inning-ending double play.

Key stats

Tatís’ single in the fifth was the 700th hit of his career.

Up next

San Diego RHP Dylan Cease (6-11, 4.81 ERA) will take the mound against Rockies RHP Tanner Gordon (5-5, 6.07) on Sunday.

