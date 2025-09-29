Swiatek wins 400th career match at China Open. Alcaraz reaches Japan final

BEIJING (AP) — Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek defeated Camila Osorio for her 400th career win and advanced to the fourth…

BEIJING (AP) — Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek defeated Camila Osorio for her 400th career win and advanced to the fourth round at the China Open on Monday.

Swiatek, the first player to register 25 or more wins at WTA-1000 events for three consecutive seasons, showed no signs of slowing down as she dismantled her Colombian opponent 6-0 in the first set before Osorio retired in the opening game of the second set.

“I’m sorry for Camila because she’s always giving 100%,” Swiatek said. “But overall, like besides that, I feel like I played good in the first set and really used my game to push Camila.”

Top-seeded Swiatek, who won last week’s Korea Open in Seoul, next plays American Emma Navarro. Navarro was leading Lois Boisson 6-2, 1-0 when the French player retired from their match.

Fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula saved three match points before knocking out Emma Raducanu 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-0. Pegula improved her record against the Briton to 3-1.

In other third-round matches, fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-1 and Marta Kostyuk beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 6-2.

In the men’s tournament, top-seeded Jannik Sinner cruised into the semifinals after defeating Fabian Marozsan 6-1, 7-5.

The Italian next plays third-seeded Alex de Minaur, who advanced by walkover after his opponent Jakub Mensik retired injured while trailing 4-1 in the first set.

Daniil Medvedev defeated second-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3 and reached his 60th career semifinal, and first since June. Medvedev’s second win this year against Zverev are his only top-10 wins of 2025. He’s won his last against Zverev.

Alcaraz to face Fritz

In Tokyo, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz came from a set down to beat fourth-seeded Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Japan Open semifinals for his personal best 66th victory in a season.

“I had a lot of chances in the first set,” Alcaraz said. “I had four break points if I’m not wrong. I just tried to be more positive than the first set.”

With the victory, Alcaraz set up a final on Tuesday against second-seeded Taylor Fritz who hit 13 aces in eliminating fellow American Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-3.

Last week, Fritz beat Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 at the Laver Cup.

