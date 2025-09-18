Surprise winner at the worlds thanks doping police for leveling the playing field

TOKYO (AP) — Instead of thanking his parents or his coach, the surprise winner of the men’s 10,000 meters at…

TOKYO (AP) — Instead of thanking his parents or his coach, the surprise winner of the men’s 10,000 meters at the world championships gave a tip of the cap to the drug police.

Jimmy Gressier of France stunned the field to capture the country’s first gold medal of the championships after the track team was shut out from the top of the podium at the Olympics on home turf a year ago.

Afterward, Gressier thanked the Athletics Integrity Unit, which was formed in 2017 to combat doping in track.

“Today, I beat East Africa,” Gressier said on Sunday night. “Let’s not kid ourselves, you know I’m not picky. The AIU is doing a huge job and it helps to level the playing field a bit more.”

Among AIU’s biggest projects has been bringing federations in Kenya, Ethiopia and other problem countries into compliance with doping rules, requiring them to conduct more tests.

AIU dierctor general David Howman said 1,209 tests were conducted on 145 athletes from high-risk countries including Kenya and Ethiopia in the lead-up to the worlds.

He said he took note of Gressier’s comment after the Frenchman outsprinted Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha to the line.

“That’s really gratifying to hear that athletes are appreciating what we’re doing,” Howman said.

There have been no indicators that Kejelcha has ever been involved in doping.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.