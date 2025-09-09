Suriname edges El Salvador 2-1, leads Group A in Central American World Cup qualifying

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Suriname scored late to edge El Salvador 2-1 on Monday and take the lead in Group…

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Suriname scored late to edge El Salvador 2-1 on Monday and take the lead in Group A after Panama struggled at home in a 1-1 draw against Guatemala in Central American qualifying for the World Cup.

The Panamanians, who played in their first and only World Cup at Russia in 2018, were group favorites after losing to Mexico in the League of Nations final earlier this year.

Oscar Santis put Guatemala ahead in the 35th minute and Carlos Harvey equalized two minutes later.

Suriname secured its away victory at El Salvador with Radinio Balker scoring with a header in the 12th and Dhoraso Moreo Klas firing in the winner in the 81st.

El Salvador scored in the 73rd via Anfernee Dijksteel’s own goal.

Suriname leads Group A with four points from two games. El Salvador has three points, from its opening win, and Panama has two points from two draws.

Twelve teams, divided into three groups, are vying for three direct spots from regional qualifying for next year’s World Cup. The United States, Canada and Mexico have qualified automatically as World Cup co-hosts.

Suriname, one of CONCACAF’s founding nations in 1961, has never reached the World Cup and is playing in the final round of qualifying for the first time since 1978.

