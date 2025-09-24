Surging Mariners clinch playoff berth and close in on AL West title

SEATTLE (AP) — The surging Seattle Mariners clinched a spot in the postseason Tuesday night, but they hope the real…

SEATTLE (AP) — The surging Seattle Mariners clinched a spot in the postseason Tuesday night, but they hope the real celebrations are yet to come.

Seattle earned the playoff berth with a dramatic 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies after getting some help from the New York Yankees, who beat the Chicago White Sox earlier Tuesday evening. Josh Naylor provided the big hit, a bases-clearing double with two outs in the eighth inning after Seattle had generated little offense against the major league-worst Rockies.

The Mariners now have their eye on their first AL West title since 2001. Seattle moved four games ahead of the Houston Astros — who lost to the Athletics — and can wrap up the division as early as Wednesday.

The Mariners are also in position for the second seed in the American League, and can secure that spot as early as Thursday if they sweep the Rockies. That would give Seattle a first-round playoff bye.

This is the Mariners’ second playoff berth since 2001 and the sixth in franchise history. They ended a 21-year postseason drought in 2022, losing in the divisional round to the Astros. Seattle finished one game out of a wild-card spot in each of the past two seasons.

This year, the Mariners could be the hottest team entering the postseason. Led by slugging catcher Cal Raleigh and his major league-leading 58 homers, Seattle has won 15 of 16 and is coming off a sweep at Houston to take control of the division race.

