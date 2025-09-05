Sun face the Mercury on 3-game slide

Phoenix Mercury (27-14, 13-9 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (10-31, 7-12 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Phoenix Mercury (27-14, 13-9 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (10-31, 7-12 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun heads into the matchup with Phoenix Mercury after losing three in a row.

The Sun are 6-14 in home games. Connecticut averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 8- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mercury are 12-8 on the road. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Connecticut’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Phoenix gives up. Phoenix averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Connecticut allows.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mercury won the last meeting 82-66 on Aug. 6. Satou Sabally scored 23 points to help lead the Mercury to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tina Charles is averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Sun. Marina Mabrey is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 15.9 points, nine rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 17.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Mercury: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

Mercury: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.