Substitute Pickett nets winner for Pride in 2-1 away win over Wave

Substitute Carson Pickett scored the winner in the 54th minute and the Orlando Pride beat the San Diego Wave 2-1…

Substitute Carson Pickett scored the winner in the 54th minute and the Orlando Pride beat the San Diego Wave 2-1 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Friday night.

The much-needed win snapped a nine-match winless streak for the Pride (9-8-5). Fourth-place Orlando’s most recent win before Friday came on June 13th.

It was the fourth consecutive home defeat for the Wave (8-7-7), who are now winless in their last six matches.

Elsewhere in the NWSL on Friday, Gotham FC beat the visiting Portland Thorns 3-0 and the first-place Kansas City Current topped the Chicago Stars 4-1.

Lizbeth Ovalle scored her first NWSL goal since signing for the Pride for a league-record $1.5 million fee in August. The Mexican international drilled a low shot past Wave goalkeeper Didi Haračić to make it 1-0 in the seventh minute.

The Wave responded almost immediately, with Dudinha getting the equalizer in the 10th minute. The 20-year-old Brazilian international chipped Anna Moorhouse from 25 yards out after the Pride goalkeeper had inadvertently passed the ball straight to her feet.

At halftime, Pride head coach Seb Hines turned to his bench and brought on Pickett for Julia Doyle. Within nine minutes of entering the match, Pickett met a ball from Oihane Hernandez in the box and slotted home the winning goal.

The Wave’s best chance to equalize fell to Kimmi Ascanio in the 73rd minute but Moorhouse palmed away the shot from eight yards out.

Lavelle leads Gotham to 3-0 win over Thorns

Rose Lavelle had a goal and an assist in Gotham’s victory over the Thorns.

Gotham (9-6-7) is now undefeated in its last six matches, and has also won four of its last five over that stretch.

With the defeat, the Thorns (8-7-7) have just one win in their last seven matches.

Midge Purce opened the scoring for Gotham with a close-range header from a Mandy Freeman cross in the 10th minute.

Lavelle made it 2-0 by finishing off a slick team passing move inside the box in the 43rd. Jaedyn Shaw got her first assist as a Gotham player on the goal.

Katie Stengel scored to make it 3-0 in the 73rd. Lavelle played through her Gotham teammate with a back-heeled assist.

Gotham out-shot Portland 15-4 and 7-2 for shots on target. The Thorns attempted just one shot inside the Gotham box all night.

Chawinga and Zaneratto star in Current’s 4-1 win over Stars

Temwa Chawinga and Bia Zaneratto each notched a goal for Kansas City over the Stars.

The Current (18-2-2) were already locked in first place in the regular season and have won the NWSL Shield trophy. The win extended their unbeaten streak to 15 matches.

With the loss, the last-place Stars (2-11-9) were eliminated from playoff contention.

Debinha opened the scoring for Kansas City in the seventh minute. Zaneratto laid the ball off to her fellow Brazilian in the box.

After the break, Chawinga played it to Zaneratto to make it 2-0 after a solo run into the box in the 51st minute.

Nadia Gomes got one back for Chicago in the 58th. It was the first goal Kansas City had conceded in nine games, ending a shutout streak which lasted 870 minutes.

NWSL Golden Boot leader Chawinga put the Current up 3-1 in the 73rd. It was her 14th goal of the season.

Current captain Lo’eau LaBonta completed the rout and made it 4-1 by scoring from the penalty spot in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.