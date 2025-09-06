Stewart scores 24, Fiebich adds 21 as Liberty keep Storm from clinching playoffs with 84-76 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 13 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, Leonie Fiebich matched her career-high…

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 13 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, Leonie Fiebich matched her career-high with 21 and the New York Liberty kept the Seattle Storm from clinching a playoff berth with an 84-76 win on Friday night.

Kennedy Burke added 13 points for New York (25-17), which ended a two-game losing streak and a five-game skid on the road.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points for Seattle (22-21), which still needs one win or a Sparks loss to clinch the final playoff spot. Skylar Diggins added 14 points.

New York outscored Seattle 45-29 in the second half when the Storm shot 10 of 31 but didn’t take the lead until Burke opened the fourth quarter with a layup. Ogwumike put Seattle back on top but Natasha Cloud answered with a 3-pointer.

Seattle pulled to 74-72 with 3:22 to go but could get no closer as the Liberty successfully challenged two fouls in the last 1:42. The last one changed an offensive foul on Stewart into a shooting foul and her free throw made it 79-74 with 46.8 to play.

Stewart was 13 of 14 from the free throw line to 12 of 15 for Seattle, which was outscored by nine at the line. Both teams took 20 3s but the Storm hit four and the Liberty nine.

With 31 points in the second quarter the Storm led 47-39 at halftime.

Stewart had her 153rd 20-point game, fourth all-time while Ogwumike moved into third with her 275th 15-point game.

The Liberty host Washington on Tuesday, and Storm host Golden State in their regular season finale.

