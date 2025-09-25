Stephenson leads Reds against the Pirates after 4-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (69-89, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (80-78, third in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (69-89, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (80-78, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (4-3, 2.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (8-8, 3.44 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -166, Pirates +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates after Tyler Stephenson had four hits on Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to the Pirates.

Cincinnati has gone 44-36 at home and 80-78 overall. The Reds have a 30-19 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Pittsburgh is 69-89 overall and 25-52 in road games. The Pirates have gone 25-61 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the 13th time this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 21 home runs, 66 walks and 85 RBIs while hitting .266 for the Reds. Stephenson is 10 for 34 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 20 home runs while slugging .381. Jared Triolo is 11 for 44 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Pirates: 5-5, .220 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: day-to-day (back), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (ankle), Joey Bart: day-to-day (wrist), Ronny Simon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.