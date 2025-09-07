Stephen Curry is a fan of the way US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz makes shots

NEW YORK (AP) — The way Carlos Alcaraz makes shots, of course Stephen Curry is a fan. The NBA superstar…

The NBA superstar raised his arms in the air as if he’d just made a 3-pointer following a dazzling three-shot display by Alcaraz in his victory over Jannik Sinner on Sunday in the U.S. Open final.

Serving early in the fourth set, Alcaraz angled a soft backhand shot to bring Sinner near the net, then hit a high lob that Sinner reached high for to get back. Alcaraz took that shot and powered a backhand into the wide-open court for a winner.

Alcaraz shook his fist in the air a couple times as the crowd roared. Curry, sitting in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats between wife Ayesha and his father, Dell, raised his arms and then rested his hands on his head.

Curry, the NBA’s career leader in 3-pointers, was back in the seats after watching last year’s U.S. Open women’s final.

Alcaraz will be playing in Curry’s home arena later this month. He is set to play for Team Europe in the Laver Cup competition at the Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center in San Francisco.

