Stanišić added to Bayern Munich’s injury list with knee problem

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich will be without Josip Stanišić for some time because of a knee injury sustained in…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich will be without Josip Stanišić for some time because of a knee injury sustained in the win over Chelsea in the Champions League.

Stanišić suffered a partial injury to the medial ligament of the right knee, the Bavarian powerhouse said. It does not say how long the left back would miss.

Stanišić went off after colliding with Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah in Wednesday’s match.

Bayern was already without defender Raphaël Guerreiro because of a stomach muscle injury, meaning Konrad Laimer will likely switch to left back for the visit to Hoffenheim on Saturday, with Sacha Boey filling in at right back.

Bayern is also without long-term patients Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.