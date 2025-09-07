Stacey Allaster ends her run as US Open tournament director after having the position since 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Stacey Allaster was recognized by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Sunday after ending her run…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stacey Allaster was recognized by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Sunday after ending her run as U.S. Open tournament director.

Allaster, the first woman to hold that role, announced late last year that she would transition from that role and chief executive of pro tennis for the U.S. Tennis Association into an advisory role so she can pursue other interests.

Both finalists thanked her in the trophy presentations after Alcaraz beat Sinner for the title.

Allaster joined the USTA in 2016 and became the U.S. Open tournament director in 2020. Before that, she was chairman and CEO of the WTA, influential in the growth of women’s tennis and awarding of equal prize money for women — long since offered at the U.S. Open — at the French Open and Wimbledon.

She will help with the search for a new tournament director.

