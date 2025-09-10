Spurs surprise central Texas students with visit after deadly flash flood

INGRAM, Texas (AP) — Nearly three decades after holding their final training camp in the Hill Country of central Texas,…

INGRAM, Texas (AP) — Nearly three decades after holding their final training camp in the Hill Country of central Texas, the San Antonio Spurs returned with a greater sense of purpose and hope.

The Spurs came to Ingram Tom Moore High School on Wednesday to uplift the spirits of the students impacted by the flash flooding on July 4 that killed at least 136 people.

They succeeded.

Screams erupted when Spurs star Victor Wembanyama took his first giant stride onto the Warriors court and the 1,000 students from Ingram’s high school and middle school and Hunt Middle School cheered throughout the hourlong event.

“Seeing how positive everybody is when going through such a tough time is really big for us,” San Antonio forward Keldon Johnson said. “It wasn’t really hard for us to really get up for the moment or be excited for this moment. When we came into this atmosphere it was amazing. So many smiles, so many tears, so much love.”

It was a striking contrast to the last time a group of reporters were in this town of 1,800, located 75 miles from downtown San Antonio.

A flash flood barreled through the Guadalupe River watershed before dawn on July 4, tearing apart families, home and businesses along Kerrville, Ingram, Center Point, Mason and Hunt communities.

The Spurs had not been to the Hill Country as a team since preparing for Tim Duncan’s rookie season in 1997 at Schreiner University in Kerrville.

Known for its majestic scenery and outdoor activities, the Texas Hill Country is still trying to restore normality after losing so many friends and family, including more than two dozen children and counselors at Camp Mystic, a century-old summer camp for girls that was among the first areas inundated.

“It’s really hard still to see it,” said Constance Wirth, a 30-year Ingram resident who works at the KOA convenience store. “Even with the cleanup, it doesn’t even feel like it. There will be places where we’ve grown up at that will never be what it was, even with all the cleanup possible. It’s completely new terrain, just completely changed.”

San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson made sure his players fully grasped the upheaval.

“It’s been quite a difference in about the month since I’ve been up here,” Mitch Johnson said. “And that’s two months after the actual morning that this happened.”

The two buses carrying the Spurs team and staff drove along Texas State Highway 39 to see how much damage has yet to be cleared between Kerrville and Ingram.

“It’s jaw-dropping to see the effect that has taken place,” Keldon Johnson said.

Mitch Johnson, entering his first season as head coach replacing Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich, said this was not about a sports team making a special appearance but rather neighbors asking if they can do anything more to help.

“I think it’s important for all of us to be out here because this is part of our community,” Mitch Johnson said. “It’s not any different for the Spurs than for anybody hopefully that is part of the community and neighborhood. You see people that are a part of your city or your area in need, you want to be able to support them in any way you can.”

Still, Mitch Johnson knew Wembanyama’s presence along with the entire Spurs roster would have a positive impact.

The students were supposed to be in sixth and seventh periods but were instead ushered into the Warriors gymnasium with puzzled faces. The Spurs managed to keep their visit a surprise even with Wembanyama’s overwhelming presence roaming around town.

Wembanyama did not disappoint. He threw down multiple dunks, including going between his legs to set up a windmill dunk.

His teammates were as happy to dunk through the thunderous cheers and stayed around to take pictures, sign autographs, shake hands, give hugs and laugh with students and staff members.

“It means a lot because it shows that we’re not just a small town,” Ingram senior Christopher Alva said. “Other people are coming out since the flood happened. It shows that they care for us.”

That’s what the Spurs were hoping to leave behind.

“Whatever they take from this, it means a lot to us,” Keldon Johnson said. “We just want them to take something. No certain message except that we are family and we’re all in this together.”

