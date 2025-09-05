Spurs rookie Dylan Harper has thumb surgery, may be ready for start of regular season

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio rookie Dylan Harper had surgery to repair a partially torn collateral ligament in his…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio rookie Dylan Harper had surgery to repair a partially torn collateral ligament in his left thumb, an injury suffered Wednesday in a preseason workout.

By electing to have the surgery quickly, Harper may be able to recover in time for the start of the regular season. The Spurs open their schedule against Dallas on Oct. 22.

Harper, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, averaged 16 points in two games at the Las Vegas Summer League for the Spurs in July. He averaged 19.4 points in his lone collegiate season at Rutgers before entering the draft, and is expected to join the last two NBA rookies of the year — Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle — in the San Antonio rotation this season.

The Spurs said Harper’s condition would be updated as appropriate.

