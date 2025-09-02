Sports on TV for Wednesday, Sept. 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Sept. 3 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Sept. 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL Qualifier: Collingwood at Adelaide

GOLF

3 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, First Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Miami at Washington (1:05 p.m.)

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Houston (8:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Chicago Cubs (7:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Champions Cup Group Stage: Vancouver at Washington, Group B

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

