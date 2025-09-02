Sports on TV for Wednesday, Sept. 3

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Sept. 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL Qualifier: Collingwood at Adelaide
GOLF
3 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, First Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Miami at Washington (1:05 p.m.)
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Houston (8:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Chicago Cubs (7:40 p.m.)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — CONCACAF Champions Cup Group Stage: Vancouver at Washington, Group B
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
