Sports on TV for Wednesday, Sept. 24

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Sept. 24
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
ESPN2 — Missouri at Texas A&M
SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at SMU
9 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Northwestern
SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Washington at Atlanta (12:15 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Baltimore
8 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Florida at Carolina
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:45 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: SK Sturm Graz at FC Midtjylland
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Nottingham Forest at Real Betis
8:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas F.C. at Tigres UANL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: New Mexico United at Colorado
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-WTA 1st Round
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-ATP/WTA 1st Round
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-ATP/WTA 1st Round
