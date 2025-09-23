Sports on TV for Wednesday, Sept. 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Sept. 24 COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m. ACCN — North…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Sept. 24

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Missouri at Texas A&M

SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at SMU

9 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Northwestern

SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Washington at Atlanta (12:15 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Baltimore

8 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Florida at Carolina

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:45 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: SK Sturm Graz at FC Midtjylland

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Nottingham Forest at Real Betis

8:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas F.C. at Tigres UANL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: New Mexico United at Colorado

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-WTA 1st Round

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-ATP/WTA 1st Round

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-ATP/WTA 1st Round

