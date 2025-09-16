Sports on TV for Wednesday, Sept. 17

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Sept. 17
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — 2025 Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, Shoreacres, Lake Bluff, Ill.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at North Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Pittsburgh at Penn St.
9 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Marquette
ESPNU — TCU at Texas
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (12:35 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at St. Louis (1:15 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Arizona (3:40 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Detroit
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Miami at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Pafos at Olympiacos
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at Ajax
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — USL League One: Portland at Richmond
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — U.S. Open Cup: Austin at Minnesota, Semifinal
TENNIS
10 p.m.
TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: Quarterfinals
TRACK AND FIELD
6 a.m.
USA — World Athletics Championships: Day 5, Tokyo
6 a.m. (Thursday)
USA — World Athletics Championships: Day 6, Tokyo
VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIVB World Championships Pool Play: U.S. vs. Cuba, Pool D, Manila, Philippines
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: Phoenix at New York, First Round – Game 2
10 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: Minnesota at Golden State, First Round – Game 2
