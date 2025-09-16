Sports on TV for Wednesday, Sept. 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Sept. 17 COLLEGE GOLF 4 p.m. GOLF — 2025 Jackson…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Sept. 17

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — 2025 Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, Shoreacres, Lake Bluff, Ill.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at North Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Pittsburgh at Penn St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Marquette

ESPNU — TCU at Texas

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (12:35 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at St. Louis (1:15 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Arizona (3:40 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Detroit

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Miami at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Pafos at Olympiacos

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at Ajax

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — USL League One: Portland at Richmond

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — U.S. Open Cup: Austin at Minnesota, Semifinal

TENNIS

10 p.m.

TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: Quarterfinals

TRACK AND FIELD

6 a.m.

USA — World Athletics Championships: Day 5, Tokyo

6 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — World Athletics Championships: Day 6, Tokyo

VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB World Championships Pool Play: U.S. vs. Cuba, Pool D, Manila, Philippines

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: Phoenix at New York, First Round – Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: Minnesota at Golden State, First Round – Game 2

