Sports on TV for Wednesday, Sept. 10

Wednesday, Sept. 10
COLLEGE GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — 2025 Folds of Honor Collegiate: Women’s Final Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — 2025 Folds of Honor Collegiate: Men’s Final Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — South Carolina at NC State
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh vs. Kentucky, Fort Worth, Texas
7 p.m.
SECN — Florida St. at Oklahoma
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Texas A&M at TCU
9 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville vs. Texas, Fort Worth, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Texas (2:35 p.m.) OR Boston at Athletics (3:35 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA & Sao Paulo-WTA Early Rounds
