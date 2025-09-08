Sports on TV for Tuesday, Sept. 9

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Sept. 9
COLLEGE GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — 2025 Folds of Honor Collegiate: Second Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — 2025 Folds of Honor Collegiate: Second Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Georgia Tech at Tennessee
7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at SMU
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Missouri
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees
TRUTV — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: France vs. Iceland, Group D, Paris
7:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Japan, Columbus, Ohio
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA & Sao Paulo-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Indiana
10 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Phoenix
