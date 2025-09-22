Sports on TV for Tuesday, Sept. 23

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Sept. 23
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville
ESPNU — Saint Louis at Akron
8 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs
TRUTV — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Boston at N.Y. Rangers
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Carabao Cup: Everton at Wolverhampton, Third Round
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: Real Madrid at Levante UD
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Chengdu-ATP Singles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Hangzhou-ATP Singles Final
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-WTA 1st Round
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-WTA 1st Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: Phoenix at Minnesota, Semifinal – Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: Indiana at Las Vegas, Semifinal – Game 2
