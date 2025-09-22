Sports on TV for Tuesday, Sept. 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Sept. 23 COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m. BTN — Indiana…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Sept. 23

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville

ESPNU — Saint Louis at Akron

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs

TRUTV — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Boston at N.Y. Rangers

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Carabao Cup: Everton at Wolverhampton, Third Round

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: Real Madrid at Levante UD

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Chengdu-ATP Singles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Hangzhou-ATP Singles Final

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-WTA 1st Round

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-WTA 1st Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: Phoenix at Minnesota, Semifinal – Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: Indiana at Las Vegas, Semifinal – Game 2

