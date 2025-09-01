Sports on TV for Tuesday, Sept. 2

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Sept. 2
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Houston
TRUTV — N.Y. Yankees at Houston
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Texas at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — CONCACAF Champions Cup Group Stage: Alajuelense at Orlando, Group A
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Phoenix
