Sports on TV for Thursday, Sept. 4

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Sept. 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Qualifier: Collingwood at Adelaide
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Qualifier: Brisbane at Geelong
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Penn St. at Virginia
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.
9:30 p.m.
BTN — Stanford at Southern Cal
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Washington at SMU
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Utah
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, First Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Milwaukee (4:10 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Houston (7:40 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay (7:35 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia
PEACOCK — Dallas at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Wales, Group J, Astana, Kazakhstan
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Georgia vs. Turkey, Group E, Tbilisi, Georgia
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Bulgaria vs. Spain, Group E, Sofia, Bulgaria
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Suriname vs. Panama, Group A, Paramaribo, Suriname
10 p.m.
CBSSN — CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Guatemala vs. El Salvador, Group A, Guatemala City
TENNIS
7 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m.
CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: TBD, Quarterfinals, Bangkok
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: TBD, Quarterfinals, Bangkok
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Phoenix at Washington
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Las Vegas
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.