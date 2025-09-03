Sports on TV for Thursday, Sept. 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Sept. 4 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Sept. 4

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Qualifier: Collingwood at Adelaide

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Qualifier: Brisbane at Geelong

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Penn St. at Virginia

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Stanford at Southern Cal

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Washington at SMU

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Utah

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, First Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Milwaukee (4:10 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Houston (7:40 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay (7:35 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia

PEACOCK — Dallas at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Wales, Group J, Astana, Kazakhstan

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Georgia vs. Turkey, Group E, Tbilisi, Georgia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Bulgaria vs. Spain, Group E, Sofia, Bulgaria

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Suriname vs. Panama, Group A, Paramaribo, Suriname

10 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Guatemala vs. El Salvador, Group A, Guatemala City

TENNIS

7 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: TBD, Quarterfinals, Bangkok

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: TBD, Quarterfinals, Bangkok

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Phoenix at Washington

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Las Vegas

