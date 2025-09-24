Sports on TV for Thursday, Sept. 25

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Sept. 25
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Army at East Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Auburn
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Southern Cal
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Purdue
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (12:40 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore (1:05 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (3:40 p.m.) OR Houston at Athletics (3:35 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs (7:40 p.m.) OR Boston at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Arizona
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Utah at Vegas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne, Preliminary Final
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:45 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Brann at Lille
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Bologna at Aston Villa
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-ATP/WTA 1st Round
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP 2nd Round; Beijing-ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP 2nd Round; Beijing-ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round
_____
