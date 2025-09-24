Sports on TV for Thursday, Sept. 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Sept. 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m. ESPN — Army at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Sept. 25

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Army at East Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Auburn

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Southern Cal

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Purdue

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (12:40 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore (1:05 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (3:40 p.m.) OR Houston at Athletics (3:35 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs (7:40 p.m.) OR Boston at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Arizona

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Utah at Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL Postseason: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne, Preliminary Final

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:45 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Brann at Lille

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Bologna at Aston Villa

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-ATP/WTA 1st Round

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP 2nd Round; Beijing-ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP 2nd Round; Beijing-ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

