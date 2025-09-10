Sports on TV for Thursday, Sept. 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Sept. 11 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

Thursday, Sept. 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Hawthorn at Adelaide, Semifinal

AUTO RACING

3:05 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

4:10 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs – Round of 10, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Fort Valley St. at Clark Atlanta

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at Wake Forest

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Clemson

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

SECN — Arkansas at Florida

8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

SECN — South Carolina at Alabama

10 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Southern Cal

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, First Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, First Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, First Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto (3:05 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Cleveland OR N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Green Bay

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA & Sao Paulo-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Chicago

10 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Los Angeles

