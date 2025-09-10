Sports on TV for Thursday, Sept. 11

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Sept. 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Hawthorn at Adelaide, Semifinal
AUTO RACING
3:05 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
4:10 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs – Round of 10, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Fort Valley St. at Clark Atlanta
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at Wake Forest
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Clemson
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
SECN — Arkansas at Florida
8 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
SECN — South Carolina at Alabama
10 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Southern Cal
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, First Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, First Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, First Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto (3:05 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Cleveland OR N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Green Bay
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA & Sao Paulo-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Chicago
10 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
_____
