Sports on TV for September 29 – October 5

Adv27-28
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Sept. 29
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Ohio St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Northwestern
NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Jets at Miami
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Cincinnati at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Everton
3:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA
6:55 p.m.
FS1 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. New Caledonia, Group E, Rancagua, Chile
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA 3rd Round
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Round of 16
1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Semifinal 1; Beijing-WTA Round of 16
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Round of 16
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Round of 16
_____
Tuesday, Sept. 30
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA
6:55 p.m.
FS1 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Round of 16
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Round of 16
Midnight
TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Final, WTA Round of 16; Shanghai-ATP 1st Round
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Final, WTA Round of 16; Shanghai-ATP 1st Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 5 (If Necessary)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 5 (If Necessary)
_____
Wednesday, Oct. 1
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Davis at Cal Poly
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — TBA
SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, First Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, Hawaii
NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA
6:55 p.m.
FS1 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Final, WTA Round of 16; Shanghai-ATP 1st Round
12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2; Shanghai-ATP 1st Round
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2; Shanghai-ATP 1st Round
_____
Thursday, Oct. 2
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at LSU
7 p.m.
ACCN — TBA
8 p.m.
SECN — Texas at Texas A&M
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at South Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
8 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
9 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
10 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at UCLA
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Compliance Solutions Championship, First Round, The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, Okla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Second Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — San Francisco at L.A. Rams
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA
6:55 p.m.
FS1 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2; Shanghai-ATP 1st Round
12:30 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round
_____
Friday, Oct. 3
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL, Playoffs – Round of 8, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.
6:30 p.m.
ACCN — TBA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Delaware
ESPN2 — Charlotte at South Florida
ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton
10 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at San Jose St.
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at San Diego St.
ESPN — West Virginia at BYU
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — TBA
BTN — Maryland at UCLA
10 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Washington
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Compliance Solutions Championship, Second Round, The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, Okla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Edmonton at Vancouver
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 1
_____
Saturday, Oct. 4
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
2 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
3:10 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
5 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Blue Cross NC 250, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — TBA
ACCN — TBA
CBS — Air Force at Navy
CBSSN — Ohio at Ball St.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
SECN — TBA
3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ACCN — TBA
CBSSN — FIU at UConn
ESPN — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
NBC — Boise St. at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Boise St. at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
SECN — Kent St. at Oklahoma
7 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Wyoming
ESPN — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ACCN — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
SECN — TBA
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at Fresno St.
ESPN — TBA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Washington
9:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Southern Cal
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Compliance Solutions Championship, Third Round, The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, Okla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, Hawaii
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: N.Y. Rangers at Boston
6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Colorado at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round
_____
Sunday, Oct. 5
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore (F1 Kids)
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — TBA
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
3 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Missouri
4 p.m.
ACCN — TBA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — TBA
1 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
4 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
5 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Stanford
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Compliance Solutions Championship, Final Round, The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, Okla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Border League: TBA
5 p.m.
ESPNU — The Border League: TBA
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Border League: TBA
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Border League: TBA
NBA BASETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Minnesota at Cleveland, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, Denver at Philadelphia, Houston at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Indianapolis, Dallas at N.Y. Jets, Miami at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Arizona OR Tampa Bay at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cincinnati OR Washington at L.A. Chargers
8:20 p.m.
NBC — New England at Buffalo
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN — Spanish LaLiga: TBA
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas at Rhode Island
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: San Diego at Washington
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round; Wuhan-WTA 1st Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 1
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Orange, Ralston, Neb.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, Ralston, Neb.
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.