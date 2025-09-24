Sports on TV for September 29 – October 5

Adv27-28 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Sept. 29 COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m. BTN —…

Adv27-28

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Sept. 29

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Northwestern

NFL FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Jets at Miami

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Cincinnati at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Everton

3:45 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA

6:55 p.m.

FS1 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. New Caledonia, Group E, Rancagua, Chile

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA 3rd Round

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Round of 16

1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Semifinal 1; Beijing-WTA Round of 16

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Round of 16

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Round of 16

_____

Tuesday, Sept. 30

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA

6:55 p.m.

FS1 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Round of 16

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Round of 16

Midnight

TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Final, WTA Round of 16; Shanghai-ATP 1st Round

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Final, WTA Round of 16; Shanghai-ATP 1st Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 5 (If Necessary)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 5 (If Necessary)

_____

Wednesday, Oct. 1

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Davis at Cal Poly

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, First Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, Hawaii

NHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA

6:55 p.m.

FS1 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Final, WTA Round of 16; Shanghai-ATP 1st Round

12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2; Shanghai-ATP 1st Round

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2; Shanghai-ATP 1st Round

_____

Thursday, Oct. 2

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at LSU

7 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

8 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Texas A&M

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at South Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

8 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

10 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at UCLA

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Compliance Solutions Championship, First Round, The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, Okla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Second Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — San Francisco at L.A. Rams

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA

6:55 p.m.

FS1 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2; Shanghai-ATP 1st Round

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round

_____

Friday, Oct. 3

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL, Playoffs – Round of 8, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Delaware

ESPN2 — Charlotte at South Florida

ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton

10 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at San Jose St.

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at San Diego St.

ESPN — West Virginia at BYU

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

BTN — Maryland at UCLA

10 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Washington

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Compliance Solutions Championship, Second Round, The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, Okla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Edmonton at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 1

_____

Saturday, Oct. 4

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

2 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

3:10 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

5 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Blue Cross NC 250, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — TBA

ACCN — TBA

CBS — Air Force at Navy

CBSSN — Ohio at Ball St.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

SECN — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ACCN — TBA

CBSSN — FIU at UConn

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

NBC — Boise St. at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Boise St. at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

SECN — Kent St. at Oklahoma

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Wyoming

ESPN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ACCN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

SECN — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at Fresno St.

ESPN — TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Washington

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Southern Cal

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Compliance Solutions Championship, Third Round, The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, Okla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, Hawaii

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: N.Y. Rangers at Boston

6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Colorado at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round

_____

Sunday, Oct. 5

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore (F1 Kids)

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

3 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

4 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — TBA

1 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

5 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Stanford

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Compliance Solutions Championship, Final Round, The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, Okla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Border League: TBA

5 p.m.

ESPNU — The Border League: TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Border League: TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Border League: TBA

NBA BASETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Minnesota at Cleveland, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, Denver at Philadelphia, Houston at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Indianapolis, Dallas at N.Y. Jets, Miami at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Arizona OR Tampa Bay at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cincinnati OR Washington at L.A. Chargers

8:20 p.m.

NBC — New England at Buffalo

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN — Spanish LaLiga: TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas at Rhode Island

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: San Diego at Washington

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round; Wuhan-WTA 1st Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 1

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Orange, Ralston, Neb.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, Ralston, Neb.

_____

