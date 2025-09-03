Sports on TV for Sept. 8 – 14

Adv06-07 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Sept. 8 MLB BASEBALL 6:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional…

Adv06-07

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Sept. 8

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Cleveland (6:40 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago

ESPN2 — Minnesota at Chicago (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

Tuesday, Sept. 9

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia Tech at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at SMU

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Missouri

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees

TRUTV — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Indiana

10 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Phoenix

Wednesday, Sept. 10

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at NC State

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Kentucky

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida St. at Oklahoma

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas A&M at TCU

9 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Texas

MLB BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Texas (2:35 p.m.) OR Boston at Athletics (3:35 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 11

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs – Round of 10, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at Wake Forest

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Clemson

SECN — Arkansas at Florida

8 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Alabama

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, First Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, First Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

8 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, First Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto (3:05 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Cleveland OR N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Green Bay

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Chicago

10 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Los Angeles

Friday, Sept. 12

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana St. at Indiana

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Houston

9 p.m.

FOX — Kansas St. at Arizona

10 p.m.

BTN — New Mexico at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

FS1 — Utah at Nebraska

9 p.m.

FS1 — Louisville at Creighton

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Second Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

10:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — L.A. Angels at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Saturday, Sept. 13

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Rimini, Italy

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — TBA

ACCN — William & Mary at Virginia

BTN — Cent. Michigan at Michigan

CBSSN — Buffalo at Kent St.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Temple

ESPNU — Memphis at Troy

FOX — Oregon at Northwestern

FS1 — Houston Christian at Nebraska

PEACOCK — Towson at Maryland

12:45 p.m.

SECN — S. Alabama at Auburn

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia at Tennessee

ACCN — Richmond at South Carolina

BTN — Regional Coverage: Norfolk St. at Rutgers OR Youngstown St. at Michigan St.

CBS — Southern Cal at Purdue

CBSSN — SMU at Missouri St.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at West Virginia

ESPNU — Washington St. at North Texas

FOX — Oregon St. at Texas Tech

FS1 — Villanova at Penn St.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Arkansas St.

4:15 p.m.

SECN — UTEP at Texas

4:30 p.m.

CW — South Florida at Miami

7 p.m.

ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia Tech

FS1 — W. Michigan at Penn St.

PEACOCK — Ohio at Ohio St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida at LSU

BTN — UMass at Iowa

ESPNU — E. Michigan at Kentucky

NBC — Texas A&M at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Texas A&M at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah at Wyoming

ESPN2 — Duke at Tulane

9:45 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.

10:30 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Stanford

ESPN — Minnesota at California

TNT — Texas St. at Arizona St.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Third Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Third Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — St. Louis at Milwaukee

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Leeds United at Fulham

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Angel City at North Carolina

5 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Bay at Orlando

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Washington at Kansas City

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: From Tokyo

Sunday, Sept. 14

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Rimini, Italy

Noon

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoff 2, St. Louis

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The 40th NHRA Reading Nationals presented by Nitro Fish, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — California at Clemson

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Florida

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Texas

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Final Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — PLL Playoffs: New York vs. Denver, Championship, Harrison, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Cincinnati, L.A. Rams at Tennessee, New England at Miami, Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, Cleveland at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Dallas, Chicago at Detroit, San Francisco at New Orleans, Seattle at Pittsburgh

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Indianapolis OR Carolina at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at Kansas City

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Atlanta at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley

3 p.m.

ESPN — LaLiga: Valencia at Barcelona

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

NBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: From Tokyo

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: TBD

5 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD

