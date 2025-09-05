Sports on TV for Sept. 8 – 14

Adv06-07
Monday, Sept. 8
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Cleveland (6:40 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago
ESPN2 — Minnesota at Chicago (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
_____
Tuesday, Sept. 9
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Georgia Tech at Tennessee
7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at SMU
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Missouri
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees
TRUTV — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Indiana
10 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Phoenix
_____
Wednesday, Sept. 10
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — South Carolina at NC State
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Kentucky
7 p.m.
SECN — Florida St. at Oklahoma
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Texas A&M at TCU
9 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Texas
MLB BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Texas (2:35 p.m.) OR Boston at Athletics (3:35 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)
_____
Thursday, Sept. 11
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs – Round of 10, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at Wake Forest
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Clemson
SECN — Arkansas at Florida
8 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Alabama
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, First Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, First Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati
8 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, First Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn. (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto (3:05 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Cleveland OR N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Green Bay
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Chicago
10 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
_____
Friday, Sept. 12
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana St. at Indiana
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Houston
9 p.m.
FOX — Kansas St. at Arizona
10 p.m.
BTN — New Mexico at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Georgia Tech
FS1 — Utah at Nebraska
9 p.m.
FS1 — Louisville at Creighton
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Second Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
10:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — L.A. Angels at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayer 04 Leverkusen
_____
Saturday, Sept. 13
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Rimini, Italy
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — TBA
ACCN — William & Mary at Virginia
BTN — Cent. Michigan at Michigan
CBSSN — Buffalo at Kent St.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Temple
ESPNU — Memphis at Troy
FOX — Oregon at Northwestern
FS1 — Houston Christian at Nebraska
PEACOCK — Towson at Maryland
12:45 p.m.
SECN — S. Alabama at Auburn
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia at Tennessee
ACCN — Richmond at South Carolina
BTN — Regional Coverage: Norfolk St. at Rutgers OR Youngstown St. at Michigan St.
CBS — Southern Cal at Purdue
CBSSN — SMU at Missouri St.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at West Virginia
ESPNU — Washington St. at North Texas
FOX — Oregon St. at Texas Tech
FS1 — Villanova at Penn St.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Arkansas St.
4:15 p.m.
SECN — UTEP at Texas
4:30 p.m.
CW — South Florida at Miami
7 p.m.
ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
FS1 — W. Michigan at Penn St.
PEACOCK — Ohio at Ohio St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida at LSU
BTN — UMass at Iowa
ESPNU — E. Michigan at Kentucky
NBC — Texas A&M at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Texas A&M at Notre Dame
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah at Wyoming
ESPN2 — Duke at Tulane
9:45 p.m.
FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.
10:30 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Stanford
ESPN — Minnesota at California
TNT — Texas St. at Arizona St.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Third Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Third Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — St. Louis at Milwaukee
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Leeds United at Fulham
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Angel City at North Carolina
5 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Bay at Orlando
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Washington at Kansas City
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: From Tokyo
_____
Sunday, Sept. 14
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Rimini, Italy
Noon
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.
NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoff 2, St. Louis
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The 40th NHRA Reading Nationals presented by Nitro Fish, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — California at Clemson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at Florida
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Texas
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Final Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ABC — PLL Playoffs: New York vs. Denver, Championship, Harrison, N.J.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Cincinnati, L.A. Rams at Tennessee, New England at Miami, Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, Cleveland at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Dallas, Chicago at Detroit, San Francisco at New Orleans, Seattle at Pittsburgh
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Indianapolis OR Carolina at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at Kansas City
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Atlanta at Minnesota
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley
3 p.m.
ESPN — LaLiga: Valencia at Barcelona
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
NBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: From Tokyo
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBD
3 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs: TBD
5 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBD
10 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBD
_____
