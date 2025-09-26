Sports on TV for Sept. 27 – 28

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, Sept. 27
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
2:10 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Motul Grand Prix of Japan, Motegi, Japan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Notre Dame at Arkansas
ACCN — Duke at Syracuse
BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Ohio
ESPN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Louisville at Pittsburgh
ESPNU — South Alabama at North Texas
FOX — Southern Cal at Illinois
FS1 — UCF at Kansas St.
TNT — Cincinnati at Kansas
12:45 p.m.
SECN — Utah St. at Vanderbilt
3:30 p.m.
ABC — LSU at Mississippi
ACCN — California at Boston College
BTN — UCLA at Northwestern
CBS — Ohio St. at Washington
CBSSN — Rice at Navy
ESPN — Auburn at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.
FOX — Utah at West Virginia
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa
FS1 — Hawaii at Air Force
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.
CW — Virginia Tech at NC State
ESPN — Arizona at Iowa St.
ESPN2 — Memphis at FAU
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at Georgia
ACCN — San Jose St. at Stanford
CBSSN — Washington St. at Colorado
ESPNU — UMass at Missouri
FS1 — Appalachian St. vs. Boise St.
NBC — Oregon at Penn St.
PEACOCK — Oregon at Penn St.
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — BYU at Colorado
ESPN2 — Idaho at Montana
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
GOLF
7 a.m.
NBC — 2025 Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe – Day 2 – Foursomes and Four-ball, Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MILB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — 2025 Triple-A National Championship: TBD, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Boston (4:10 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Texas at Cleveland OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Columbus at Pittsburgh
RUGBY (MEN’S)
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Penrith at Brisbane, Preliminary Final
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
5:40 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney, Preliminary Final
7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — 2025 World Cup: New Zealand vs. France, Bronze-Medal Game, Twickenham, England
11:10 p.m.
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Newcastle at Brisbane, Preliminary Final
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford
10 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Norwich City at Stoke City
USA — English Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City
Noon
CBS — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus
12:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Sunderland at Nottingham Forest
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Chile vs. New Zealand, Group A, Nunoa, Chile
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Club America
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Angel City at Louisville
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Utah at Bay
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-ATP/WTA 2nd Round
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP 2nd Round, WTA 3rd Round
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP 2nd Round, WTA 3rd Round
VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: TBD, Gold-Medal Match, Pasay City, Philippines
(All times Eastern)
Sunday, Sept. 28
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Southern Cal
6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
BTN — UCLA at Penn St.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Kansas
SECN — Mississippi at Oklahoma
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — California at Virginia
2 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Purdue
3 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at SMU
GOLF
Noon
NBC — 2025 Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Final Day – Singles Matches, Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, Dublin
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, New Orleans at Buffalo, L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, Tennessee at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Detroit, Carolina at New England, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at L.A. Rams OR Jacksonville at San Francisco
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Kansas City OR Chicago at Chicago at Las Vegas
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Washington at New Jersey
8 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Vancouver at Edmonton
RODEO
3 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Springfield, Mo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Aston Villa
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Rangers at Livingston
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United
6 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Lexington New Mexico
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Cuba vs. Argentina, Group D, Valparaiso, Chile
6:55 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Mexico, Group C, Nunoa, Chile
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP 2nd Round, WTA 3rd Round
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA 3rd Round
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA 3rd Round
VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: TBD, Gold-Medal Match, Pasay City, Philippines
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs: Las Vegas at Indiana, Semifinal – Game 4
8 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: Minnesota at Phoenix, Semifinal – Game 4
