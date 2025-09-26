Sports on TV for Sept. 27 – 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Sept. 27 AUTO RACING 1 p.m. TRUTV — NASCAR Cup…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Sept. 27

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

2:10 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

4 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Motul Grand Prix of Japan, Motegi, Japan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Notre Dame at Arkansas

ACCN — Duke at Syracuse

BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Ohio

ESPN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Louisville at Pittsburgh

ESPNU — South Alabama at North Texas

FOX — Southern Cal at Illinois

FS1 — UCF at Kansas St.

TNT — Cincinnati at Kansas

12:45 p.m.

SECN — Utah St. at Vanderbilt

3:30 p.m.

ABC — LSU at Mississippi

ACCN — California at Boston College

BTN — UCLA at Northwestern

CBS — Ohio St. at Washington

CBSSN — Rice at Navy

ESPN — Auburn at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

FOX — Utah at West Virginia

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa

FS1 — Hawaii at Air Force

4:15 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

CW — Virginia Tech at NC State

ESPN — Arizona at Iowa St.

ESPN2 — Memphis at FAU

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at Georgia

ACCN — San Jose St. at Stanford

CBSSN — Washington St. at Colorado

ESPNU — UMass at Missouri

FS1 — Appalachian St. vs. Boise St.

NBC — Oregon at Penn St.

PEACOCK — Oregon at Penn St.

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — BYU at Colorado

ESPN2 — Idaho at Montana

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

GOLF

7 a.m.

NBC — 2025 Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe – Day 2 – Foursomes and Four-ball, Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MILB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — 2025 Triple-A National Championship: TBD, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Boston (4:10 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Texas at Cleveland OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Columbus at Pittsburgh

RUGBY (MEN’S)

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL Postseason: Penrith at Brisbane, Preliminary Final

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

5:40 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Postseason: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney, Preliminary Final

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — 2025 World Cup: New Zealand vs. France, Bronze-Medal Game, Twickenham, England

11:10 p.m.

FS2 — NRL Postseason: Newcastle at Brisbane, Preliminary Final

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford

10 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Norwich City at Stoke City

USA — English Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City

Noon

CBS — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus

12:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Sunderland at Nottingham Forest

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Chile vs. New Zealand, Group A, Nunoa, Chile

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Club America

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Angel City at Louisville

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Utah at Bay

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-ATP/WTA 2nd Round

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP 2nd Round, WTA 3rd Round

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP 2nd Round, WTA 3rd Round

VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: TBD, Gold-Medal Match, Pasay City, Philippines

_____

Sunday, Sept. 28

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Southern Cal

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

BTN — UCLA at Penn St.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Kansas

SECN — Mississippi at Oklahoma

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — California at Virginia

2 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Purdue

3 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at SMU

GOLF

Noon

NBC — 2025 Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Final Day – Singles Matches, Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, Dublin

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, New Orleans at Buffalo, L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, Tennessee at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Detroit, Carolina at New England, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at L.A. Rams OR Jacksonville at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Kansas City OR Chicago at Chicago at Las Vegas

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Washington at New Jersey

8 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Vancouver at Edmonton

RODEO

3 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Springfield, Mo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Aston Villa

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Rangers at Livingston

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United

6 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Lexington New Mexico

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Cuba vs. Argentina, Group D, Valparaiso, Chile

6:55 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Mexico, Group C, Nunoa, Chile

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP 2nd Round, WTA 3rd Round

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA 3rd Round

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA 3rd Round

VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: TBD, Gold-Medal Match, Pasay City, Philippines

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: Las Vegas at Indiana, Semifinal – Game 4

8 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: Minnesota at Phoenix, Semifinal – Game 4

_____

