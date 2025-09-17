Sports on TV for Sept. 22 – 28

Adv20-21 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Sept. 22 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m. MLBN — Washington…

Adv20-21

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Sept. 22

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Detroit at Baltimore

ESPN — Detroit at Baltimore

ESPN2 — Detroit at Baltimore (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Montreal

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Utah at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Watford at Millwall

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Chengdu-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Chengdu-ATP Semifinals

_____

Tuesday, Sept. 23

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville

ESPNU — Saint Louis at Akron

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — TBA

TRUTV — TBA

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Boston at N.Y. Rangers

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Carabao Cup: Everton at Wolverhampton

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: Real Madrid at Levante UD

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Chengdu-ATP Singles Final

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA & Tokyo-ATP 1st Round

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA & Tokyo-ATP 1st Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 2

_____

Wednesday, Sept. 24

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Missouri at Texas A&M

SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at SMU

9 p.m.

BTN — Vanderbilt at Northwestern

SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Washington at Atlanta (12:15 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Baltimore

8 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Florida at Carolina

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:45 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: SK Sturm Graz at FC Midtjylland

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Real Betis vs. Nottingham Forest, Seville, Spain

8:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas F.C. at Tigres UANL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: New Mexico United at Colorado

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA & Tokyo-ATP 1st Round

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA & Tokyo-ATP 1st Round

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA & Tokyo-ATP 1st Round

_____

Thursday, Sept. 25

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Army at East Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Auburn

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Southern Cal

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Purdue

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (12:40 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore (1:05 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (3:40 p.m.) OR Houston at Athletics (3:35 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs (7:40 p.m.) OR Boston at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Arizona

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Utah at Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL Postseason: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:45 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Brann at Lille

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Bologna at Aston Villa

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA & Tokyo-ATP 1st Round

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Beijing-ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round

_____

Friday, Sept. 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Postseason:: TBD

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 150 at Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Motul Grand Prix of Japan – Sprint Race, Motegi, Japan

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Syracuse

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at Virginia

9 p.m.

FOX — TCU at Arizona St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

ESPNU — Clemson at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Indiana

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona St. at Kansas

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — 2025 Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe – Day 1, Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Detroit at Boston

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Postseason: TBD

6 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL Postseason: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: SV Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich

8:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Leon Club Leon at Juarez

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-ATP/WTA 2nd Round

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Beijing-ATP/WTA 2nd Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 3

_____

Saturday, Sept. 27

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

2:10 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

4 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Motul Grand Prix of Japan, Motegi, Japan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Notre Dame at Arkansas

ACCN — Duke at Syracuse

BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Ohio

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — South Alabama at North Texas

FOX — Southern Cal at Illinois

FS1 — UCF at Kansas St.

TNT — Cincinnati at Kansas

12:45 p.m.

SECN — Utah St. at Vanderbilt

3:30 p.m.

ABC — LSU at Mississippi

ACCN — California at Boston College

BTN — UCLA at Northwestern

CBS — Ohio St. at Washington

CBSSN — Rice at Navy

ESPN — Auburn at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

FOX — Utah at West Virginia

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Hawaii at Air Force

4:15 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

CW — Virginia Tech at NC State

ESPN — Arizona at Iowa St.

ESPN2 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at Georgia

ACCN — San Jose St. at Stanford

CBSSN — Washington St. at Colorado

ESPNU — UMass at Missouri

FS1 — Appalachian St. vs. Boise St.

NBC — Oregon at Penn St.

PEACOCK — Oregon at Penn St.

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — BYU at Colorado

ESPN2 — Idaho at Montana

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

GOLF

7 a.m.

NBC — 2025 Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe – Day 2, Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MILB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Boston (4:10 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Columbus at Pittsburgh

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Postseason: TBD

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — 2025 World Cup: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Twickenham, England

Midnight

FS2 — NRL: TBA

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Norwich City at Stoke City

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City

Noon

CBS — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus

12:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Sunderland at Nottingham Forest

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Chile vs. New Zealand, Group A, Nunoa, Chile

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Club America

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Angel City at Louisville

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Utah at Bay

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-ATP/WTA 2nd Round

_____

Sunday, Sept. 28

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Southern Cal

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

Noon

BTN — UCLA at Penn St.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Kansas

SECN — Mississippi at Oklahoma

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — California at Virginia

2 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Purdue

3 p.m.

ESPN — SMU at Pittsburgh

GOLF

Noon

NBC — 2025 Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe – Final Day, Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, Dublin

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, New Orleans at Buffalo, L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, Tennessee at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Detroit, Carolina at New England, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at L.A. Rams OR Jacksonville at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Kansas City OR Chicago at Chicago at Las Vegas

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Washington at New Jersey

8 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Vancouver at Edmonton

RODEO

3 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Springfield, Mo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Aston Villa

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Rangers at Livingston

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: TBA

6 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: TBA

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA

6:55 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 4 (If Necessary)

5 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 4 (If Necessary)

_____

