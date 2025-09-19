Sports on TV for Sept. 22 – 28

Adv20-21
Monday, Sept. 22
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Detroit at Baltimore
ESPN — Detroit at Baltimore
ESPN2 — Detroit at Baltimore (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Montreal
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Utah at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Watford at Millwall
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Chengdu-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Chengdu-ATP Semifinals
_____
Tuesday, Sept. 23
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville
ESPNU — Saint Louis at Akron
8 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — TBA
TRUTV — TBA
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Boston at N.Y. Rangers
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Carabao Cup: Everton at Wolverhampton
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: Real Madrid at Levante UD
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Chengdu-ATP Singles Final
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA & Tokyo-ATP 1st Round
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA & Tokyo-ATP 1st Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 2
_____
Wednesday, Sept. 24
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
ESPN2 — Missouri at Texas A&M
SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at SMU
9 p.m.
BTN — Vanderbilt at Northwestern
SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Washington at Atlanta (12:15 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Baltimore
8 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Florida at Carolina
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:45 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: SK Sturm Graz at FC Midtjylland
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Real Betis vs. Nottingham Forest, Seville, Spain
8:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas F.C. at Tigres UANL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: New Mexico United at Colorado
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA & Tokyo-ATP 1st Round
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA & Tokyo-ATP 1st Round
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA & Tokyo-ATP 1st Round
_____
Thursday, Sept. 25
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Army at East Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Auburn
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Southern Cal
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Purdue
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (12:40 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore (1:05 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (3:40 p.m.) OR Houston at Athletics (3:35 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs (7:40 p.m.) OR Boston at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Arizona
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Utah at Vegas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL Postseason: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:45 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Brann at Lille
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Bologna at Aston Villa
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA & Tokyo-ATP 1st Round
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Beijing-ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round
_____
Friday, Sept. 26
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Postseason:: TBD
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 150 at Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
1:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Motul Grand Prix of Japan – Sprint Race, Motegi, Japan
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Syracuse
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Florida St. at Virginia
9 p.m.
FOX — TCU at Arizona St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Oregon St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan
ESPNU — Clemson at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Indiana
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Arizona St. at Kansas
GOLF
7 a.m.
USA — 2025 Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe – Day 1, Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Detroit at Boston
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Postseason: TBD
6 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL Postseason: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: SV Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich
8:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Leon Club Leon at Juarez
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-ATP/WTA 2nd Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 3
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 3
_____
Saturday, Sept. 27
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
2:10 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Motul Grand Prix of Japan, Motegi, Japan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Notre Dame at Arkansas
ACCN — Duke at Syracuse
BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Ohio
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — South Alabama at North Texas
FOX — Southern Cal at Illinois
FS1 — UCF at Kansas St.
TNT — Cincinnati at Kansas
12:45 p.m.
SECN — Utah St. at Vanderbilt
3:30 p.m.
ABC — LSU at Mississippi
ACCN — California at Boston College
BTN — UCLA at Northwestern
CBS — Ohio St. at Washington
CBSSN — Rice at Navy
ESPN — Auburn at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.
FOX — Utah at West Virginia
4 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Hawaii at Air Force
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.
CW — Virginia Tech at NC State
ESPN — Arizona at Iowa St.
ESPN2 — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at Georgia
ACCN — San Jose St. at Stanford
CBSSN — Washington St. at Colorado
ESPNU — UMass at Missouri
FS1 — Appalachian St. vs. Boise St.
NBC — Oregon at Penn St.
PEACOCK — Oregon at Penn St.
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — BYU at Colorado
ESPN2 — Idaho at Montana
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
GOLF
7 a.m.
NBC — 2025 Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe – Day 2, Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MILB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — TBA
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Boston (4:10 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — TBA
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Columbus at Pittsburgh
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Postseason: TBD
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — 2025 World Cup: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Twickenham, England
Midnight
FS2 — NRL: TBA
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Norwich City at Stoke City
USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City
Noon
CBS — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus
12:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Sunderland at Nottingham Forest
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Chile vs. New Zealand, Group A, Nunoa, Chile
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Club America
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Angel City at Louisville
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Utah at Bay
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-ATP/WTA 2nd Round
_____
Sunday, Sept. 28
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Southern Cal
6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
Noon
BTN — UCLA at Penn St.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Kansas
SECN — Mississippi at Oklahoma
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — California at Virginia
2 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Purdue
3 p.m.
ESPN — SMU at Pittsburgh
GOLF
Noon
NBC — 2025 Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe – Final Day, Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, Dublin
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, New Orleans at Buffalo, L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, Tennessee at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Detroit, Carolina at New England, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at L.A. Rams OR Jacksonville at San Francisco
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Kansas City OR Chicago at Chicago at Las Vegas
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Washington at New Jersey
8 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Vancouver at Edmonton
RODEO
3 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Springfield, Mo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Aston Villa
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Rangers at Livingston
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: TBA
6 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: TBA
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA
6:55 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: TBA
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 4 (If Necessary)
5 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 4 (If Necessary)
_____
