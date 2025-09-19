Sports on TV for Sept. 20 – 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Sept. 20 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 3:10 a.m. FS1 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Sept. 20

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

3:10 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Postseason: Brisbane at Collingwood, Preliminary Final

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: West Coast Melbourne

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

Noon

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The EJP 175, Playoffs – Round of 10, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

3 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

4:10 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

8 p.m.

FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: The Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem Speedway, Salem, Ind.

10 p.m.

USA — Pro Motocross Championship: Finals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Arkansas at Memphis

ACCN — Bowling Green at Louisville

CBSSN — North Texas at Army

ESPN — Syracuse at Clemson

ESPN2 — SMU at TCU

ESPNU — UNLV at Miami (Ohio)

FOX — Texas Tech at Utah

NBC — Maryland at Wisconsin

PEACOCK — Maryland at Wisconsin

12:45 p.m.

SECN — UAB at Tennessee

3 p.m.

BTN — Oregon St. at Oregon

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Auburn at Oklahoma

ACCN — Kent St. at Florida St.

CBS — Michigan at Nebraska

CBSSN — Ball St. at UConn

ESPN — Tulane at Mississippi

ESPNU — James Madison at Liberty

FOX — North Carolina at UCF

NBC — Purdue at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Purdue at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NC State at Duke

4:15 p.m.

SECN — N. Illinois at Mississippi St.

4:30 p.m.

CW — Temple at Georgia Tech

6 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Kansas

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Air Force

ESPN — South Carolina at Missouri

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida at Miami

ACCN — Stanford at Virginia

CBS — Washington at Washington St.

ESPN2 — BYU at East Carolina

ESPNU — Georgia St. at Vanderbilt

FOX — Arizona St. at Baylor

NBC — Illinois at Indiana

PEACOCK — Illinois at Indiana

7:45 p.m.

SECN — SE Louisiana at LSU

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — UTSA at Colorado St.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Wyoming at Colorado

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — California at San Diego St.

11 p.m.

FOX — Michigan St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa St. at Illinois

9 p.m.

BTN — Arizona at Nebraska

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open de France, Third Round, Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, Paris

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The PURE Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, Calif.

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open de France, Final Round, Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, Paris

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Minnesota – 1st Game (2:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at N.Y. Mets (4:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Minnesota – 1st Game (2:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore (7:05 p.m.) OR Toronto at Kansas City (7:10 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Arizona (8:10 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: St. Louis at Dallas

RODEO

8 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Elmont, N.Y.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Postseason: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canberra, Semifinal

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL Postseason: Penrith at Canterbury-Bankstown, Semifinal

SAILING

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Event 10 – Day 1, Geneva

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Coventry City at Leicester City

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Everton at Liverpool

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham United

12:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United

3 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Pacific FC at HFX Wanderers

USA — English Premier League: Brentford at Fulham

6 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at at Cavalry FC

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Seattle at Kansas City

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: San Diego at Portland

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Day 2 Day Session

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Day 2 Night Session

2 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: Final; Seoul – WTA Final; Chengdu – ATP Quarterfinals

TRACK AND FIELD

6 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Championships: Day 8, Tokyo (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — World Athletics Championships: Day 9, Tokyo (Taped)

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Sunday, Sept. 21

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

10 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

Noon

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C.

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Mobil 1 301, Playoffs – Round of 12, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Women’s FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Darwin, Australia (Taped)

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Darwin, Australia (Taped)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Darwin, Australia (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Florida at Wisconsin

3 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan

5 p.m.

BTN — California at Southern Cal

6 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Marquette

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open de France, Final Round, Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, Paris

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The PURE Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (1:40 p.m.) OR Washington at N.Y. Mets (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Houston

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Tennessee, Cincinnati at Minnesota, Pittsburgh at New England, Houston at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Cleveland, L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, Las Vegas at Washington, Atlanta at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at L.A. Chargers OR New Orleans at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Chicago OR Arizona at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at N.Y. Giants

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Winnipeg

RODEO

5 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: Camping World Team Series, Elmont, N.Y. (Taped)

SAILING

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Event 10 – Day 2, Geneva

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at AFC Bournemouth

5 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Birmingham at Indy

6 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Vancouver FC

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Real Salt Lake at LAFC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: NJ/NY at Bay FC

TENNIS

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Day 3 Day Session

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Chengdu- ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Chengdu- ATP Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

6:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Championships: Day 9, Tokyo (Taped)

Noon

NBC — World Athletics Championships: Day 9, Tokyo

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 1

5 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 1

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.