Sports on TV for Sept. 20 – 21

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Sept. 20
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
3:10 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Postseason: Brisbane at Collingwood, Preliminary Final
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast Melbourne
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
Noon
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The EJP 175, Playoffs – Round of 10, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
3 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
4:10 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
8 p.m.
FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: The Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem Speedway, Salem, Ind.
10 p.m.
USA — Pro Motocross Championship: Finals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Arkansas at Memphis
ACCN — Bowling Green at Louisville
CBSSN — North Texas at Army
ESPN — Syracuse at Clemson
ESPN2 — SMU at TCU
ESPNU — UNLV at Miami (Ohio)
FOX — Texas Tech at Utah
NBC — Maryland at Wisconsin
PEACOCK — Maryland at Wisconsin
12:45 p.m.
SECN — UAB at Tennessee
3 p.m.
BTN — Oregon St. at Oregon
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Auburn at Oklahoma
ACCN — Kent St. at Florida St.
CBS — Michigan at Nebraska
CBSSN — Ball St. at UConn
ESPN — Tulane at Mississippi
ESPNU — James Madison at Liberty
FOX — North Carolina at UCF
NBC — Purdue at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Purdue at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NC State at Duke
4:15 p.m.
SECN — N. Illinois at Mississippi St.
4:30 p.m.
CW — Temple at Georgia Tech
6 p.m.
FS1 — West Virginia at Kansas
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Air Force
ESPN — South Carolina at Missouri
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida at Miami
ACCN — Stanford at Virginia
CBS — Washington at Washington St.
ESPN2 — BYU at East Carolina
ESPNU — Georgia St. at Vanderbilt
FOX — Arizona St. at Baylor
NBC — Illinois at Indiana
PEACOCK — Illinois at Indiana
7:45 p.m.
SECN — SE Louisiana at LSU
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — UTSA at Colorado St.
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Wyoming at Colorado
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — California at San Diego St.
11 p.m.
FOX — Michigan St. at Southern Cal
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa St. at Illinois
9 p.m.
BTN — Arizona at Nebraska
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open de France, Third Round, Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, Paris
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The PURE Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, Calif.
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open de France, Final Round, Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, Paris
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Minnesota – 1st Game (2:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at N.Y. Mets (4:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Minnesota – 1st Game (2:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore (7:05 p.m.) OR Toronto at Kansas City (7:10 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Arizona (8:10 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: St. Louis at Dallas
RODEO
8 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Elmont, N.Y.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canberra, Semifinal
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Penrith at Canterbury-Bankstown, Semifinal
SAILING
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Event 10 – Day 1, Geneva
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Coventry City at Leicester City
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Everton at Liverpool
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham United
12:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United
3 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Pacific FC at HFX Wanderers
USA — English Premier League: Brentford at Fulham
6 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at at Cavalry FC
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Seattle at Kansas City
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: San Diego at Portland
TENNIS
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Day 2 Day Session
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Day 2 Night Session
2 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: Final; Seoul – WTA Final; Chengdu – ATP Quarterfinals
TRACK AND FIELD
6 a.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Championships: Day 8, Tokyo (Taped)
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CNBC — World Athletics Championships: Day 9, Tokyo (Taped)
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Sunday, Sept. 21
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
10 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
Noon
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C.
2 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Mobil 1 301, Playoffs – Round of 12, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Women’s FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Darwin, Australia (Taped)
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Darwin, Australia (Taped)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Darwin, Australia (Taped)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Mississippi
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Florida at Wisconsin
3 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan
5 p.m.
BTN — California at Southern Cal
6 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Marquette
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open de France, Final Round, Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, Paris
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The PURE Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (1:40 p.m.) OR Washington at N.Y. Mets (1:40 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Houston
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Tennessee, Cincinnati at Minnesota, Pittsburgh at New England, Houston at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Cleveland, L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, Las Vegas at Washington, Atlanta at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at L.A. Chargers OR New Orleans at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Chicago OR Arizona at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at N.Y. Giants
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Winnipeg
RODEO
5 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: Camping World Team Series, Elmont, N.Y. (Taped)
SAILING
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Event 10 – Day 2, Geneva
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at AFC Bournemouth
5 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Birmingham at Indy
6 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Vancouver FC
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Real Salt Lake at LAFC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: NJ/NY at Bay FC
TENNIS
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Day 3 Day Session
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Chengdu- ATP Semifinals
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Chengdu- ATP Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
6:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Championships: Day 9, Tokyo (Taped)
Noon
NBC — World Athletics Championships: Day 9, Tokyo
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 1
5 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal – Game 1
