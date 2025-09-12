Sports on TV for Sept. 13 – 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Sept. 13 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS1 —…

Saturday, Sept. 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Playoffs: Gold Coast at Brisbane, Semifinal

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Rimini, Italy

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Wisconsin at Alabama

ACCN — William & Mary at Virginia

BTN — Cent. Michigan at Michigan

CBSSN — Buffalo at Kent St.

ESPN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Temple

ESPNU — Memphis at Troy

FOX — Oregon at Northwestern

FS1 — Houston Christian at Nebraska

PEACOCK — Towson at Maryland

12:45 p.m.

SECN — S. Alabama at Auburn

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia at Tennessee

ACCN — Richmond at North Carolina

BTN — Regional Coverage: Norfolk St. at Rutgers OR Youngstown St. at Michigan St.

CBS — Southern Cal at Purdue

CBSSN — SMU at Missouri St.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at West Virginia

ESPNU — Washington St. at North Texas

FOX — Oregon St. at Texas Tech

FS1 — Villanova at Penn St.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Arkansas St.

4:15 p.m.

SECN — UTEP at Texas

4:30 p.m.

CW — South Florida at Miami

7 p.m.

ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia Tech

ESPN — Arkansas at Mississippi

FS1 — W. Michigan at Illinois

PEACOCK — Ohio at Ohio St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida at LSU

BTN — UMass at Iowa

ESPNU — E. Michigan at Kentucky

NBC — Texas A&M at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Texas A&M at Notre Dame

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah at Wyoming

ESPN2 — Duke at Tulane

9:45 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.

10:30 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Stanford

ESPN — Minnesota at California

TNT — Texas St. at Arizona St.

TRUTV — Texas St. at Arizona St.

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana 2025, Stage 20, 102.8 miles, Robledo de Chavela to Bola del Mundo, Spain (Taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Third Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Third Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.

FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston (4:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Miami (4:10 p.m.)

8 p.m.

FOX — St. Louis at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

RODEO

8 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 2, Greensboro, N.C.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Postseason: Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, Elimination Final

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL Postseason: Brisbane at Canberra, Qualifying Final

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

8 a.m.

CBSSN — 2025 World Cup: South Africa vs. New Zealand, Quarterfinal, Exeter, England

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at Wests

11:40 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Newcastle

SAILING

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Event 9 – Day 2, Saint-Tropez, France

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Leeds United at Fulham

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Vancouver FC at Pacific FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Angel City at North Carolina

5 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Bay at Orlando

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Washington at Kansas City

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round FRA v. CRO & NED v. ARG Rubbers 3, 4 & 5, ESP v. DEN Rubbers 1 & 2

2 p.m.

TENNIS —Davis Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round USA v. CZE & AUS v. BEL Rubbers 3, 4 & 5; Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round USA v. CZE & AUS v. BEL Rubbers 3, 4 & 5; Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 2 ESP v. DEN Rubber 3, 4 & 5

TRACK AND FIELD

5 a.m.

CNBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 1, Tokyo

3 p.m.

NBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 1, Tokyo

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 2, Tokyo

_____

Sunday, Sept. 14

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Rimini, Italy

Noon

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs – Round 2, The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The 40th NHRA Reading Nationals presented by Nitro Fish, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Shanghai (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Shanghai (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — California at Clemson

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Florida

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Texas

CYCLING

12:30 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana 2025, Final Stage, 69.3 miles, Valdeolmos-Alalpardo to Madrid, Spain (Taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Final Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — PLL Playoffs: New York vs. Denver, Championship, Harrison, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at N.Y. Mets (1:40 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Philadelphia (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Cincinnati, L.A. Rams at Tennessee, New England at Miami, Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, Cleveland at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Dallas, Chicago at Detroit, San Francisco at New Orleans, Seattle at Pittsburgh

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Indianapolis OR Carolina at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at Kansas City

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Atlanta at Minnesota

RODEO

12:30 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 3, Greensboro, N.C.

5 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 3, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — 2025 World Cup: Scotland vs. England, Quarterfinal, Bristol, England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Portsmouth at Southampton

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Atalanta

USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley

3 p.m.

ESPN — LaLiga: Valencia at Barcelona

6 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Kholood at Al Nassr (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A Cup Group Stage: Inter vs. Como Women, Group B, Sesto San Giovanni, Italy

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 2 ESP v. DEN Rubber 3, 4 & 5

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Sao-Paulo-WTA Singles Final (Taped)

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Singles Final

1 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Seoul -WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

5:30 a.m.

CNBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 2, Tokyo

3 p.m.

NBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 2, Tokyo

7 p.m.

CNBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 2, Tokyo

6:30 a.m. (Monday)

USA — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 3, Tokyo

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: Golden State at Minnesota, First Round – Game 1

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: Indiana at Atlanta, First Round – Game 1

5 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: New York at Phoenix, First Round – Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: Seattle at Las Vegas, First Round – Game 1

