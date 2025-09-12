Sports on TV for Sept. 13 – 14

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Sept. 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Playoffs: Gold Coast at Brisbane, Semifinal
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Rimini, Italy
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Wisconsin at Alabama
ACCN — William & Mary at Virginia
BTN — Cent. Michigan at Michigan
CBSSN — Buffalo at Kent St.
ESPN — Clemson at Georgia Tech
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Temple
ESPNU — Memphis at Troy
FOX — Oregon at Northwestern
FS1 — Houston Christian at Nebraska
PEACOCK — Towson at Maryland
12:45 p.m.
SECN — S. Alabama at Auburn
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia at Tennessee
ACCN — Richmond at North Carolina
BTN — Regional Coverage: Norfolk St. at Rutgers OR Youngstown St. at Michigan St.
CBS — Southern Cal at Purdue
CBSSN — SMU at Missouri St.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at West Virginia
ESPNU — Washington St. at North Texas
FOX — Oregon St. at Texas Tech
FS1 — Villanova at Penn St.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Arkansas St.
4:15 p.m.
SECN — UTEP at Texas
4:30 p.m.
CW — South Florida at Miami
7 p.m.
ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
ESPN — Arkansas at Mississippi
FS1 — W. Michigan at Illinois
PEACOCK — Ohio at Ohio St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida at LSU
BTN — UMass at Iowa
ESPNU — E. Michigan at Kentucky
NBC — Texas A&M at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Texas A&M at Notre Dame
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah at Wyoming
ESPN2 — Duke at Tulane
9:45 p.m.
FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.
10:30 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Stanford
ESPN — Minnesota at California
TNT — Texas St. at Arizona St.
TRUTV — Texas St. at Arizona St.
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana 2025, Stage 20, 102.8 miles, Robledo de Chavela to Bola del Mundo, Spain (Taped)
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Third Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Third Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.
FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston (4:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Miami (4:10 p.m.)
8 p.m.
FOX — St. Louis at Milwaukee
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
RODEO
8 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 2, Greensboro, N.C.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, Elimination Final
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Brisbane at Canberra, Qualifying Final
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
8 a.m.
CBSSN — 2025 World Cup: South Africa vs. New Zealand, Quarterfinal, Exeter, England
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at Wests
11:40 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Newcastle
SAILING
10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Event 9 – Day 2, Saint-Tropez, France
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Leeds United at Fulham
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Vancouver FC at Pacific FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Angel City at North Carolina
5 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Bay at Orlando
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Washington at Kansas City
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round FRA v. CRO & NED v. ARG Rubbers 3, 4 & 5, ESP v. DEN Rubbers 1 & 2
2 p.m.
TENNIS —Davis Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round USA v. CZE & AUS v. BEL Rubbers 3, 4 & 5; Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round USA v. CZE & AUS v. BEL Rubbers 3, 4 & 5; Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 2 ESP v. DEN Rubber 3, 4 & 5
TRACK AND FIELD
5 a.m.
CNBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 1, Tokyo
3 p.m.
NBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 1, Tokyo
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CNBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 2, Tokyo
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Sunday, Sept. 14
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Rimini, Italy
Noon
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs – Round 2, The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis (Taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The 40th NHRA Reading Nationals presented by Nitro Fish, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Shanghai (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Shanghai (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — California at Clemson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at Florida
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Texas
CYCLING
12:30 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana 2025, Final Stage, 69.3 miles, Valdeolmos-Alalpardo to Madrid, Spain (Taped)
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Final Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ABC — PLL Playoffs: New York vs. Denver, Championship, Harrison, N.J.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at N.Y. Mets (1:40 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Philadelphia (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Cincinnati, L.A. Rams at Tennessee, New England at Miami, Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, Cleveland at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Dallas, Chicago at Detroit, San Francisco at New Orleans, Seattle at Pittsburgh
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Indianapolis OR Carolina at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at Kansas City
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Atlanta at Minnesota
RODEO
12:30 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 3, Greensboro, N.C.
5 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 3, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — 2025 World Cup: Scotland vs. England, Quarterfinal, Bristol, England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Portsmouth at Southampton
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Atalanta
USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley
3 p.m.
ESPN — LaLiga: Valencia at Barcelona
6 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Kholood at Al Nassr (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A Cup Group Stage: Inter vs. Como Women, Group B, Sesto San Giovanni, Italy
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 2 ESP v. DEN Rubber 3, 4 & 5
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Sao-Paulo-WTA Singles Final (Taped)
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Singles Final
1 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Seoul -WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
5:30 a.m.
CNBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 2, Tokyo
3 p.m.
NBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 2, Tokyo
7 p.m.
CNBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 2, Tokyo
6:30 a.m. (Monday)
USA — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 3, Tokyo
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: Golden State at Minnesota, First Round – Game 1
3 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs: Indiana at Atlanta, First Round – Game 1
5 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: New York at Phoenix, First Round – Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs: Seattle at Las Vegas, First Round – Game 1
