Sports on TV for Monday, Sept. 8

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Sept. 8
COLLEGE GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — 2025 Folds of Honor Collegiate: First Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — 2025 Folds of Honor Collegiate: First Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Cleveland (6:40 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at Chicago
ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago
ESPN2 — Minnesota at Chicago (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Israel vs. Italy, Group I, Debrecen, Hungary
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — 2026 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Panama vs. Guatemala, Group A, Panama City
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA & Sao Paulo-WTA Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.