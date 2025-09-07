Sports on TV for Monday, Sept. 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Sept. 8 COLLEGE GOLF 9:30 a.m. GOLF — 2025 Folds…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Sept. 8

COLLEGE GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — 2025 Folds of Honor Collegiate: First Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — 2025 Folds of Honor Collegiate: First Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Cleveland (6:40 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Chicago

ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago

ESPN2 — Minnesota at Chicago (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Israel vs. Italy, Group I, Debrecen, Hungary

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — 2026 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Panama vs. Guatemala, Group A, Panama City

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA & Sao Paulo-WTA Early Rounds

