Sports on TV for Monday, Sept. 29

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Sept. 29
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Ohio St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Northwestern
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — 2025 All-MLB Team Nominees
NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Jets at Miami
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Cincinnati at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Everton
3:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: France vs, South Africa, Group E, Rancagua, Chile
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. Saudi Arabia, Group F, Talca, Maule, Chile
6:55 p.m.
FS1 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. New Caledonia, Group E, Rancagua, Chile
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA 3rd Round
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Round of 16
1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Semifinal 1; Beijing-WTA Round of 16
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Round of 16
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Round of 16
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.