Sports on TV for Monday, Sept. 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Sept. 29 COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m. BTN — UCLA…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Sept. 29

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Northwestern

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — 2025 All-MLB Team Nominees

NFL FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Jets at Miami

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Cincinnati at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Everton

3:45 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: France vs, South Africa, Group E, Rancagua, Chile

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. Saudi Arabia, Group F, Talca, Maule, Chile

6:55 p.m.

FS1 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. New Caledonia, Group E, Rancagua, Chile

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA 3rd Round

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Round of 16

1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Semifinal 1; Beijing-WTA Round of 16

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Round of 16

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Round of 16

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.