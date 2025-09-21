Sports on TV for Monday, Sept. 22

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Sept. 22
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Detroit at Baltimore
ESPN — Detroit at Baltimore
ESPN2 — Detroit at Baltimore (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Montreal
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Utah at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Watford at Millwall
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Chengdu-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Chengdu-ATP Semifinals
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Hangzhou-ATP Semifinals
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.