Sports on TV for Monday, Sept. 15

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Sept. 15
COLLEGE GOLF
5 p.m.
GOLF — 2025 Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Shoreacres, Lake Bluff, Ill.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (6:40 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Washington (6:45 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ABC — Tampa Bay at Houston
ESPN — Tampa Bay at Houston
10 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Seoul -WTA Early Rounds
1 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: Quarterfinals; Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
6:30 a.m.
USA — World Athletics Championships: Day 3, Tokyo
6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
USA — World Athletics Championships: Day 4, Tokyo
VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIVB World Championships Pool Play: U.S. vs. Portugal, Pool D, Manila, Philippines
_____
