Sports on TV for Monday, Sept. 15

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Sept. 15

COLLEGE GOLF

5 p.m.

GOLF — 2025 Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Shoreacres, Lake Bluff, Ill.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (6:40 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Washington (6:45 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ABC — Tampa Bay at Houston

ESPN — Tampa Bay at Houston

10 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Seoul -WTA Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: Quarterfinals; Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

6:30 a.m.

USA — World Athletics Championships: Day 3, Tokyo

6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

USA — World Athletics Championships: Day 4, Tokyo

VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB World Championships Pool Play: U.S. vs. Portugal, Pool D, Manila, Philippines

_____

