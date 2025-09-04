Sports on TV for Friday, Sept. 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Sept. 5 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Sept. 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Qualifier: Brisbane at Geelong

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Qualifier: Hawthorn at Greater Western Sydney

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Qualifier: Gold Coast at Fremantle

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Gold Coast

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Ottawa

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ACCN — Northwestern at Duke

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — James Madison at Louisville

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Regional Coverage: W. Illinois at Northwestern OR N. Illinois at Maryland

9 p.m.

FS1 — E. Washington at Boise St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — UCLA at TCU

8 p.m.

FOX — Kentucky at Penn St.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Second Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Stifel Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis

HORSE RACING

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2:20 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Washington at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore (7:05 p.m.)

11:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Athletics at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

YOUTUBE TV — Kansas City vs. L.A. Chargers, Sao Paulo

RUGBY (MEN’S)

12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at St. George Illawarra

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

3:10 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canterbury-Bankstown

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Ukraine vs. France, Group D, Wroclaw, Poland

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: Japan vs. TBD, Semifinal, Bangkok

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Indiana

10 p.m.

ION — New York at Seattle

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.