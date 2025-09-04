Sports on TV for Friday, Sept. 5

(All times Eastern)
Friday, Sept. 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Qualifier: Brisbane at Geelong
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Qualifier: Hawthorn at Greater Western Sydney
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Qualifier: Gold Coast at Fremantle
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Gold Coast
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — B.C. at Ottawa
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ACCN — Northwestern at Duke
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — James Madison at Louisville
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Regional Coverage: W. Illinois at Northwestern OR N. Illinois at Maryland
9 p.m.
FS1 — E. Washington at Boise St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at NC State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — UCLA at TCU
8 p.m.
FOX — Kentucky at Penn St.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Second Round, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Stifel Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis
HORSE RACING
8 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2:20 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Washington at Chicago Cubs
6:40 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore (7:05 p.m.)
11:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Athletics at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
YOUTUBE TV — Kansas City vs. L.A. Chargers, Sao Paulo
RUGBY (MEN’S)
12:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Penrith at St. George Illawarra
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
3:10 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canterbury-Bankstown
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Ukraine vs. France, Group D, Wroclaw, Poland
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: Japan vs. TBD, Semifinal, Bangkok
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Chicago at Indiana
10 p.m.
ION — New York at Seattle
