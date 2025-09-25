Sports on TV for Friday, Sept. 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Sept. 26 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 12:25 a.m. (Saturday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Sept. 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

12:25 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Postseason: Brisbane at Geelong, Grand Final

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 150 at Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Motul Grand Prix of Japan – Sprint Race, Motegi, Japan

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Syracuse

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at Virginia

9 p.m.

FOX — TCU at Arizona St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

ESPNU — Clemson at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Indiana

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona St. at Kansas

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — 2025 Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 1 – Foursomes and Four-ball, Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Texas at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Tampa Bay at Toronto

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Detroit at Boston

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Postseason: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne, Preliminary Final

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

5:40 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL Postseason: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney, Preliminary Final

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: SV Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich

8:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Leon Club Leon at Juarez

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP 2nd Round; Beijing-ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-ATP/WTA 2nd Round

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-ATP/WTA 2nd Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs: Las Vegas at Indiana, Semifinal – Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs: Minnesota at Phoenix, Semifinal – Game 3

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.