Sports on TV for Friday, Sept. 26

Friday, Sept. 26
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
12:25 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Postseason: Brisbane at Geelong, Grand Final
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 150 at Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
1:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Motul Grand Prix of Japan – Sprint Race, Motegi, Japan
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Syracuse
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Florida St. at Virginia
9 p.m.
FOX — TCU at Arizona St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Oregon St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan
ESPNU — Clemson at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Indiana
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Arizona St. at Kansas
GOLF
7 a.m.
USA — 2025 Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 1 – Foursomes and Four-ball, Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Texas at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Tampa Bay at Toronto
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Detroit at Boston
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne, Preliminary Final
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
5:40 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney, Preliminary Final
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: SV Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich
8:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Leon Club Leon at Juarez
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP 2nd Round; Beijing-ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-ATP/WTA 2nd Round
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP & Beijing-ATP/WTA 2nd Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: Las Vegas at Indiana, Semifinal – Game 3
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: Minnesota at Phoenix, Semifinal – Game 3
