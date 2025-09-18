Sports on TV for Friday, Sept. 19

(All times Eastern)
Friday, Sept. 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Postseason: Geelong vs. Hawthorn, Preliminary Final, Richmond, Australia
3:10 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Postseason: Brisbane at Collingwood, Preliminary Final
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
4:05 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
5:10 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
4:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Indiana
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulsa at Oklahoma St.
8 p.m.
FOX — Iowa at Rutgers
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia
BTN — Pittsburgh at Maryland
9 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Florida at Marquette
SECN — Baylor at Texas
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open de France, Second Round, Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, Paris
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The PURE Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
8 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
9 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (6:40 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)
7:40 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Toronto at Kansas City
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at St. Louis (8:15 p.m.)
10:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canberra, Semifinal
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
1:55 p.m.
CBSSN — 2025 World Cup: New Zealand vs. Canada, Semifinal, Bristol, England
12:25 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Newcastle
2:10 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at North Queensland
TENNIS
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Day 1 Day Session
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Day 1 Night Session
2 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: Semifinal 2; Seoul – WTA Semifinals; Chengdu – ATP Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
7 a.m.
USA — World Athletics Championships: Day 7, Tokyo
6 a.m. (Saturday)
CNBC — World Athletics Championships: Day 8, Tokyo (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: New York at Phoenix, Game 3
