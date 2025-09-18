Sports on TV for Friday, Sept. 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Sept. 19 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Sept. 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Postseason: Geelong vs. Hawthorn, Preliminary Final, Richmond, Australia

3:10 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Postseason: Brisbane at Collingwood, Preliminary Final

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

4:05 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

5:10 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

4:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Indiana

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulsa at Oklahoma St.

8 p.m.

FOX — Iowa at Rutgers

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia

BTN — Pittsburgh at Maryland

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Florida at Marquette

SECN — Baylor at Texas

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open de France, Second Round, Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, Paris

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The PURE Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

9 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (6:40 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)

7:40 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Toronto at Kansas City

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at St. Louis (8:15 p.m.)

10:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL Postseason: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canberra, Semifinal

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

1:55 p.m.

CBSSN — 2025 World Cup: New Zealand vs. Canada, Semifinal, Bristol, England

12:25 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Newcastle

2:10 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at North Queensland

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Day 1 Day Session

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Day 1 Night Session

2 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: Semifinal 2; Seoul – WTA Semifinals; Chengdu – ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

7 a.m.

USA — World Athletics Championships: Day 7, Tokyo

6 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — World Athletics Championships: Day 8, Tokyo (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs: New York at Phoenix, Game 3

