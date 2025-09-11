Sports on TV for Friday, Sept. 12

(All times Eastern)
Friday, Sept. 12
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Hawthorn at Adelaide, Semifinal
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Playoffs: Gold Coast at Brisbane, Semifinal
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
5:40 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Hamilton
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Ottawa at B.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana St. at Indiana
7 p.m.
ACCN — Colgate at Syracuse
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Houston
9 p.m.
FOX — Kansas St. at Arizona
10 p.m.
BTN — New Mexico at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Georgia Tech
FS1 — Utah at Nebraska
9 p.m.
FS1 — Louisville at Creighton
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Second Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn. (Taped)
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
10:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — L.A. Angels at Seattle
RUGBY (MEN’S)
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Penrith at New Zealand, Elimination Final
5:45 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, Elimination Final
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Brisbane
11:40 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Gold Coast
SAILING
10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Event 9 – Day 1, Saint-Tropez, France
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayer 04 Leverkusen
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round USA v. CZE, NED v. ARG, FRA v. CRO, AUS v. BEL, JPN v. GER; Guadalajara-WTA & Sao Paulo-WTA Quarterfinals
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round USA v. CZE, NED v. ARG, FRA v. CRO, AUS v. BEL, JPN v. GER; Guadalajara-WTA & Sao Paulo-WTA Quarterfinals
Midnight
TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round USA v. CZE, NED v. ARG, FRA v. CRO, AUS v. BEL, JPN v. GER; Guadalajara-WTA & Sao Paulo-WTA Quarterfinals
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round FRA v. CRO & NED v. ARG Rubbers 3, 4 & 5, ESP v. DEN Rubbers 1 & 2
TRACK AND FIELD
5 a.m. (Saturday)
CNBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 1, Tokyo
