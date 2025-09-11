Sports on TV for Friday, Sept. 12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Sept. 12 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Sept. 12

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Hawthorn at Adelaide, Semifinal

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Playoffs: Gold Coast at Brisbane, Semifinal

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

5:40 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Hamilton

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at B.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana St. at Indiana

7 p.m.

ACCN — Colgate at Syracuse

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Houston

9 p.m.

FOX — Kansas St. at Arizona

10 p.m.

BTN — New Mexico at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

FS1 — Utah at Nebraska

9 p.m.

FS1 — Louisville at Creighton

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club North, Napa, Calif.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Second Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club, North Course, Franklin, Tenn. (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

10:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — L.A. Angels at Seattle

RUGBY (MEN’S)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL Postseason: Penrith at New Zealand, Elimination Final

5:45 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL Postseason: Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, Elimination Final

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Brisbane

11:40 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Gold Coast

SAILING

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Event 9 – Day 1, Saint-Tropez, France

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayer 04 Leverkusen

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round USA v. CZE, NED v. ARG, FRA v. CRO, AUS v. BEL, JPN v. GER; Guadalajara-WTA & Sao Paulo-WTA Quarterfinals

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round USA v. CZE, NED v. ARG, FRA v. CRO, AUS v. BEL, JPN v. GER; Guadalajara-WTA & Sao Paulo-WTA Quarterfinals

Midnight

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round USA v. CZE, NED v. ARG, FRA v. CRO, AUS v. BEL, JPN v. GER; Guadalajara-WTA & Sao Paulo-WTA Quarterfinals

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round FRA v. CRO & NED v. ARG Rubbers 3, 4 & 5, ESP v. DEN Rubbers 1 & 2

TRACK AND FIELD

5 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — 2025 World Athletics Championships: Day 1, Tokyo

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.