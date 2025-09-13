South Africa beats New Zealand 43-10, inflicting the All Blacks’ heaviest test loss

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — South Africa beat New Zealand 43-10 on Saturday, inflicting the All Blacks’ heaviest-ever test loss,…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — South Africa beat New Zealand 43-10 on Saturday, inflicting the All Blacks’ heaviest-ever test loss, retaining the Freedom Cup and re-energizing its Rugby Championship campaign.

Cheslin Kolbe scored a try in each half and Damian Willemse, Kwagga Smith, R.G. Snyman and Andre Esterhuizen also touched down at the end of ambitious and clinical attacks as South Africa ran in six tries to one.

New Zealand won the first test 24-17 last weekend but the Springboks were transformed Saturday. They were more physical in defense and more decisive in attack, reviving their chances in the Rugby Championship.

Australia leads the tournament with 11 points but South Africa and New Zealand are both one point back.

New Zealand scored first through winger Leroy Carter on debut and led 10-7 at halftime. But from there, the Springboks scored five tries and 36 unanswered points.

“We had a very positive mindset. After reviewing last week’s game we knew exactly where we went wrong at Eden Park,” said Willemse, who was a key part of the Springboks’ attack. “Tonight we were much more clinical.”

Head coach Rassie Erasmus made five backline changes after the first test and the Springboks lost two backs to injury in the first half. Despite that, combinations were sharper and their attack fed on field position provided by superb set pieces.

The Springboks depended on a kicking game last weekend, but this weekend the All Blacks were forced to kick repeatedly as they found themselves trapped in their own half and deprived of possession. The 46 tackles missed by New Zealand contributed to South Africa’s dominance with ball in hand.

“They put great pressure on us,” All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said. “I want to congratulate South Africa and we’ve got a lot to work on obviously.”

Both teams set out to play at a high tempo and to work the ball to the outside channels. The Springboks’ combinations were sharp and the backline looked constantly dangerous.

The All Blacks owed their win last week to their fast start: they scored two tries in the first 17 minutes for a 14-0 lead. This week, the Springboks started strongest, repeatedly testing the All Blacks’ defense. The All Blacks faded under the constant need to make tackles.

There was a heavy injury toll in the first half. The Springboks lost lock Lood de Jager, replaced by Snyman, flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, replaced by Manie Libbock, and fullback Aphelele Fassi, replaced by Esterhuizen. New Zealand lost scrumhalf Noah Hotham, replaced by Finlay Christie.

The All Blacks tried to move the ball wide but were hampered by South Africa’s rush defense which they cracked only once. In the 18th minute, they produced a sweeping movement that ranged between both touchlines and included loose forwards in the wide channels. Carter took the last pass to score on debut.

Kolbe intercepted Billy Proctor’s pass in the 23rd minute and went almost 80 meters for the Springboks’ only try of the first half.

At the start of the second half, the All Blacks’ scrum gave way. The Springboks won a penalty and Siya Kolisi sliced through the New Zealand defense, setting up Kolbe’s second try. Libbock converted and added a penalty for a 17-10 lead.

Then the floodgates opened. A lineout turnover in the 61st gave the Springboks possession five meters from the All Blacks line. After probing with the forwards, the backs attacked and Libbock passed to Willemse who scored.

Smith’s try was the best one of the match. Winger Ethan Hooker ignited a counter-attack from deep inside South Africa’s half. With the All Blacks retreating, Libbock cross-kicked to Pieter-Steph du Toit whose pass found Smith at pace.

Late tries to Esterhuizen and Snyman completed a record victory.

