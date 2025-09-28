Sounders and Whitecaps play to 2-2 tie; Seattle clinches playoff spot and Vancouver move into 1st

SEATTLE (AP) — Albert Rusnák had a goal and an assist for Seattle in a 2-2 tie with the Vancouver…

SEATTLE (AP) — Albert Rusnák had a goal and an assist for Seattle in a 2-2 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night and the Sounders clinched a spot in the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.

Seattle (12-9-10) has 46 points and is fifth in the Western Conference, seven points behind fourth-place Los Angeles FC.

Vancouver (16-6-9), which is unbeaten in six straight, is tied with San Diego (57 points) for first in the West.

Vancouver’s Brian White opened the scoring in the 52nd but the Sounders quickly responded. Jackson Ragen tied it with a header off a corner kick played by Rusnák in the 54th minute and Rusnák chipped a first-touch finish into the top-net to give Seattle a 2-1 lead in the 55th.

Mathias Laborda flicked a header off a corner kick played by Sebastian Berhalter under the crossbar and inside the back post to make it 2-2 in the 69th minute.

The Whitecaps beat Seattle 3-0 at home on June 8.

