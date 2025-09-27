Son Heung-Min scores 2 goals, Denis Bouanga adds another; LAFC beats St. Louis 3-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Son Heung-Min had two goals, Denis Bouanga scored his 23rd goal of the season, and Los…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Son Heung-Min had two goals, Denis Bouanga scored his 23rd goal of the season, and Los Angeles FC beat St. Louis City 3-0 on Saturday night for its fourth win in a row.

LAFC (15-7-8), which has outscored its opponents 15-4 during its four-game win streak and has one loss in its last eight games, has 53 points, one behind third-place Minnesota in the Western Conference.

St. Louis (7-18-7) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Hugo Lloris had three saves for LAFC.

Bouanga dispossessed St. Louis City, raced to near the penalty arc and split a pair of defenders with a rolling shot that slipped inside the left post to open the scoring in the 15th minute. Bouanga has scored a goal in five consecutive games and has nine goals — and two hat tricks — in that span. Miami’s Lionel Messi leads MLS with 24 goals this season.

Son scored on the counter-attack in first-half stoppage time and rolled in a shot from just inside the top of the penalty box to make it 3-0 in the 60th minute.

Son has 10 goal contributions (eight goals, two assists) in eight career games in MLS. The 33-year-old forward has scored seven goals in the past four games.

LAFC outshot St. Louis 21-9.

Roman Bürki stopped four shots for St. Louis City.

The teams played to a 2-2 tie on April 27.

