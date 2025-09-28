Snoop Dogg returns to NBC’s Olympic coverage team this winter at the Milan-Cortina Games

Snoop Dogg is headed back to the Olympics. NBCUniversal announced Sunday night that the global megastar — who was a…

Snoop Dogg is headed back to the Olympics.

NBCUniversal announced Sunday night that the global megastar — who was a roving correspondent for its coverage of the Paris Games in 2024 — will be part of the coverage for the Milan-Cortina Games coming in February.

“Guess who’s back?” Snoop — dressed in full Team USA red, white and blue regalia, as snow swirled around him and the Olympic anthem played — asked in a 15-second video that was released Sunday night by NBC.

Much in the same way that he did in Paris, Snoop will speak with NBC host Mike Tirico at times to give his perspective on what’s happening in Italy. He’s expected to be at numerous events during the Winter Olympics, “and cheer alongside the athletes, their friends, and families,” NBC said.

“I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” Snoop said in a release provided by NBC. “The D-O-double-G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and, as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun.”

The Olympics begin Feb. 6 and run through Feb. 22. And with the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, it’s reasonable to think that Snoop — a native of Southern California — will end up as part of the coverage from there as well.

“In Paris, Snoop amplified the joy of the Summer Olympics: training with the athletes, watching nervously alongside their families, and cheering on their performances,” said Molly Solomon, NBC Olympics’ executive producer. “He connected with viewers in a way we’ve never seen before and now he’s primed to return as Team USA’s most effusive supporter.”

Snoop — who has nearly 89 million followers on Instagram and enormous appeal across many platforms — won two Sports Emmys as part of NBCUniversal’s Paris Olympics coverage from 2024.

The rapper’s sports background is diverse: he’s been part of Super Bowl halftime shows, is part-owner of the Welsh soccer club Swansea, has hosted the NFL Honors show and even was among the celebrities spotted to watch Southern California women’s basketball star JuJu Watkins play this past season.

