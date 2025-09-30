Simeone watches Atletico from stands while serving suspension for Anfield altercation

MADRID (AP) — Coach Diego Simeone watched Atletico Madrid’s home game against Eintracht Frankfurt from the stands Tuesday while serving…

MADRID (AP) — Coach Diego Simeone watched Atletico Madrid’s home game against Eintracht Frankfurt from the stands Tuesday while serving a suspension for his altercation with a Liverpool fan in the previous Champions League round.

Atletico won 5-1 win for its third straight victory across all competitions following a poor start to the season.

Simeone was sent off following a heated confrontation with a fan at the end of Atletico’s 3-2 loss at Anfield two weeks ago.

He said he faced repeated insults from the crowd and responded to provocation after Virgil van Dijk scored a stoppage-time goal.

Atletico assistant Nelson Vivas was on the sideline for Atletico during Tuesday’s game at the Metropolitano stadium.

