Shohei Ohtani hits his 49th homer and Dodgers rally to beat Giants 13-7

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 49th homer, Teoscar Hernández delivered a go-ahead two-run double in a six-run…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 49th homer, Teoscar Hernández delivered a go-ahead two-run double in a six-run fifth inning after the Dodgers chased Giants starter Logan Webb, and NL West-leading Los Angeles rallied past San Francisco 13-7 on Saturday night.

Ohtani connected for a 454-foot drive to center leading off the third and is closing in on a second straight 50-homer season.

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy went down hard in the sixth after he was hit in the right ear area by a pitch from Matt Gage in the sixth but stayed in the game. Miguel Rojas helped the Dodgers add on that inning with a two-run double.

Edgardo Henriquez (1-1) struck out the side in order in the fourth on the way to his first career win.

The defending World Series champions came back from a 4-1 deficit against Webb (14-10) a night after Patrick Bailey’s 10th-inning grand slam gave the Giants a 5-1 win and the Dodgers had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Bailey hit a two-run double Saturday, but the Giants remained a half-game back of the skidding New York Mets for the third National League wild card.

Ohtani singled in the first to extend his on-base streak to 18 straight games and Mookie Betts’ third-inning single also gave him 18 in a row reaching base. Betts had an RBI single in the fifth.

Key moment

Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw was done after three innings, having allowed four runs on five hits in what might have been his final start at Oracle Park.

Key stat

San Francisco’s Jerar Encarnación came off the injured list to play right field and delivered an RBI groundout in the first inning — just his 11th game of the season featuring wrist, oblique and hamstring injuries.

Up next

RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-3, 3.21 ERA) pitches the series finale for the Dodgers opposite LHP Robbie Ray (11-6, 3.32).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.