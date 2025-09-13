Shaw scores in debut for Gotham in 2-0 victory over the Wave

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedyn Shaw scored in her debut for Gotham FC in a 2-0 victory over the San…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedyn Shaw scored in her debut for Gotham FC in a 2-0 victory over the San Diego Wave on Friday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Shaw was acquired earlier in the week from the North Carolina Courage for $1.25 million in intraleague transfer funds, an NWSL record.

Shaw, who started her career with the Wave as a 17-year-old in 2022, came in as a substitute in the second half and was greeted with warm applause from the fans at Snapdragon Stadium. Her goal came in the 79th minute.

“Honestly, credit to the club, the coaches, they really took the time to make sure I felt welcome and that I was up to speed for this game in the short amount of time that I had with the team,” Shaw said.

Esther Gonzalez scored easily after Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan came out of her net for a back pass in the 45th minute. It was her NWSL-leading 13th goal — with 11 coming in the first halves of games.

Gotham (9-6-5) has won three straight games and moved into third place in the league standings.

Sheridan made her 600th career save in the first half. San Diego fans at the game received a bobblehead in Sheridan’s image in honor of the milestone.

The Wave (8-7-5) have won just won of the their last eight matches.

