Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder aim to defend their NBA title with familiar faces

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knows the outside view of him and the Oklahoma City Thunder squad he leads…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knows the outside view of him and the Oklahoma City Thunder squad he leads have changed significantly in the past year.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the reigning MVP and the Thunder are the defending NBA champions — firsts for both. Now, a team that rarely was seen beyond its local market last season has a schedule filled with national television appearances.

For all the new awards and attention, Gilgeous-Alexander is focused on what has remained the same. Most of the roster that won the title after a 68-14 regular season is intact. Gilgeous-Alexander, All-Star Jalen Williams and rising star Chet Holmgren all signed extensions in the offseason.

Gilgeous-Alexander hopes the familiar faces lead to familiar results. For that to happen, he believes that will require a familiar approach.

“How we get there is the same as it’s always ever been — daily improvement and focusing on trying to get better at the things that we can control every day,” he said. “And hopefully, we look up and we’ve accomplished the same thing we just accomplished.”

Williams, a first-time All Star last season, believes the approach can lead to bigger accomplishments.

“You are chasing greatness,” he said. “You’re chasing to achieve stuff that hasn’t been done in our organization. And that’s everybody’s motivation. I think that’s why we’re a special group.”

Thunder guard Alex Caruso said the team would be naïve to ignore the risk of taking it easy after winning and said the challenges include “fighting the complacency, fighting the human nature of winning and not sitting back and resting but being on the front foot.”

Even with the championship, the Thunder remain one of the league’s youngest teams with its best days potentially ahead.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season. It’s hard to imagine him getting better, but he’s only 27. He said he’s still seeking growth and little changed for him this offseason, other than the fact that it was shorter than usual.

“I was never a player that jumped out of the gym or had any insane talents,” he said. “I had to work for it. I had to craft and carve and mold myself into this player that I am today, and I’ll never forget that. And because of that, I hold that very dearly and make sure if I’m doing anything, I’m working at my game and try to be better.”

Williams, just 24, averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season and was a third-team All-NBA pick and a second-team all-defensive selection. He was a force in the NBA playoffs, despite playing through a wrist injury that required surgery after the season.

Williams said the surgery helped him focus in the offseason.

“It allowed me to be grounded and kind of focus on that and forget about the championship and everything else,” Williams said.

Holmgren, 23, averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks last season. He missed 50 regular-season games with a pelvic injury and never fully got back to form last season. Despite that, the versatile 7-foot-1 forward was still a key piece that helped the Thunder win the title.

The role players are back, too.

Isaiah Hartenstein gave the Thunder much-needed bulk and averaged 11.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game last season. Luguentz Dort was a first-team all-defensive selection who shot 41% from 3-point range. Caruso and Cason Wallace were among the league’s top perimeter defenders. Aaron Wiggins averaged 12 points per game. Isaiah Joe shot 41% from 3-point range and averaged 10.2 points. Jaylin Williams, Ajay Mitchell and Kenrich Williams provided key minutes when needed.

The depth helped the Thunder keep winning last season, despite being among the league leaders in games missed because of injury. Coach Mark Daigneault said the Thunder mentality of being prepared for anything should help them manage the season.

“The circumstances are always changing year to year and even within the season,” he said. “The challenges are always changing year to year and in the season. We try to have a very consistent and stable approach to that. And we try to have things that are pretty timeless and that can transcend circumstances. And we emphasize those in all circumstances.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.