Second Ireland-England T20 a washout

DUBLIN (AP) — The second Twenty20 cricket match between host Ireland and England was abandoned on Friday without a ball being bowled after persistent rain on the Irish coast.

It was disappointing news for a sell-out crowd of around 4,500 fans at Malahide.

England will take a 1-0 lead into Sunday’s final game, also at Malahide.

Opener Phil Salt smashed 89 runs as England won by four wickets with 14 balls remaining in the first T20 on Wednesday.

